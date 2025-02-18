Big inside update on WWE taking creative input from superstars

Key WWE decisions are made by Triple H and his inner circle, but the Creative Writing Team creates the first storylines. Certain superstars have creative control, or at least some input. Now, there's an update on the creative process of today's Endeavor-run WWE and how wrestlers are involved.

Bruce Prichard is the current Executive Director of WWE's writing team. For years, the creative team has included wrestling veterans, Hollywood scriptwriters, and others. Former TNA X-Division Champion Drake Maverick currently writes for RAW, while WCW and TNA veteran Jeremy Borash is the Senior Director of Content & Development. The Emmy-nominated Christine Lubrano is the Senior Vice President of Creative Writing Operations. Michin has just provided an inside update on the process from a talent perspective.

The HBIC revealed to Speakeezy that superstars can pitch as many creative ideas as they want. If a pitch is accepted and higher-ups like it, they try to implement it. The wrestler formerly known as Mia Yim estimated two out of every 50 ideas get approved.

"We obviously have the freedom and ability to pitch ideas, so we can send as many as we want. It just depends on what actually sticks. If creative likes it, if the higher-ups like it, then yeah, we’ll do it. But most of the time, for every—I’d say—50 pitches, you probably get two approved. It also depends on who you are."

She also spoke on the kind of creative control someone like The Rock or Randy Orton has.

"I’m no top talent; I’m not on the level of Randy Orton or The Rock or anything like that. So, anything they pitch will most likely get approved, whereas someone like me just has to keep tossing ideas and hoping one sticks. So yeah, we can pitch whatever we want, but we’ll see if they actually go for it," Michin said. [H/T to Ringside News]

Michin worked WWE's Mae Young Classic in 2017 and 2018, leading to a contract offer from Triple H. The former TNA Knockouts World Champion was released on November 4, 2021, but brought back on November 7, 2022.

Michin keeps her WWE championship chase going

Michin and B-Fab recently formed a team while feuding with Chelsea Green and Piper Niven. They have both kept their eyes on Green, hoping to dethrone the inaugural Women's United States Champion.

B-Fab and Michin were not on Friday's SmackDown as Green lost an Elimination Chamber qualifier to Naomi. However, Yim took to Instagram to share a clip of her and B-Fab backstage watching Green vs. Naomi.

"Keeping a close eye on the US Championship.. and them GROCERIES!!! @briana_brandy @WWE #Smackdown #USChampionship," Michin wrote with the clip below.

Green is rumored to defend against Zelina Vega next. She defeated Michin to become champion in mid-December, then retained via pinfall in early January, and again by DQ at the end of last month.

