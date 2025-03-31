  • home icon
WWE makes massively popular change to Karrion Kross and Scarlett amid departure rumors; return revealed

By Marc Middleton
Modified Mar 31, 2025 20:26 GMT
Karrion Kross and Scarlett entertain the WWE Universe on SmackDown
Karrion Kross and Scarlett entertain the WWE Universe on SmackDown (Photo credit: wwe.com)

A new WWE direction for Karrion Kross is fueling rumors and speculation on his status after earlier reports caused concern for a potential release. New information was just revealed, and now, fans of Kross and Scarlett are now celebrating a surprise change for the two-time NXT Champion.

The Herald of Doomsday and The Smoke Show made headlines today after sources revealed Kross' WWE contract is set to expire this summer. It wasn't clear if the two sides are negotiating a new deal, despite internal praise for Kross' recent performance in storylines and his ability to get over on social media. The news also brought AEW speculation due to Tony Khan's offer to the RAW Superstar.

Kross wrestled his first WWE match of 2025 today at the pre-RAW tapings for Main Event, where he defeated Akira Tozawa. The big news coming out of the return is officials bringing back Kross' "Dead Silent" entrance. The theme was done by Def Rebel, with vocals by Scarlett, and was a big part of his unique entrance in NXT, which was a favorite among fans. He most recently used Def Rebel's "The End Is Near" with The Final Testament.

Kross' win over Tozawa today at The O2 in London was actually a rematch of his last singles bout, when he defeated Tozawa on Main Event in late September. The former Killer Kross did return to the ring last weekend, but not for World Wrestling Entertainment, as he defeated Hammerstone at the Chris Bey benefit show.

Edited by Jacob Terrell
