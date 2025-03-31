Tony Khan offered a one-off AEW match to current RAW star - Reports

AEW launched with former WWE champions like Chris Jericho and Cody Rhodes. Several greats from the competition currently call All Elite Wrestling home, such as Cope (fka Edge) and Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks). With a major report on a top WWE Superstar surfacing this morning, sources have revealed details on a unique offer from Tony Khan.

Karrion Kross will see his WWE contract expire this summer, according to a new report. It's unclear if the two-time NXT Champion is negotiating a new deal, but sources have heavily praised Kross for the ability to get himself over on social media and his performances on TV.

Kross joined WWE as a six-year veteran in February 2020, with his wife, Scarlett. After being released in November 2021, Triple H re-hired them in August 2022 after Vince McMahon's first exit.

The Herald of Doomsday was immediately the subject of AEW rumors and speculation when today's report on his WWE contract surfaced. Fightful Select added that Tony Khan actually offered Kross a one-off match after his first WWE release. The former NXT Champion passed on the offer, but it was not clear why.

Kross also worked for NJPW and MLW in between his runs with WWE. It's likely the 39-year-old will have significant interest from outside of the sports entertainment juggernaut, as he made good impressions during that period.

Kross has not wrestled on WWE TV since The Final Testament defeated The Wyatt Sicks on December 9. He then worked four mixed tag bouts between the two factions at live events to close 2024. He has only wrestled once in 2025 so far. Kross defeated Hammerstone at FSW's benefit show for Chris Bey last weekend.

AEW Dynamite updated lineup for this week

The final AEW Dynamite before Dynasty will take place on Wednesday from Civic Center in Peoria, IL. Below is the current lineup.

Brackets announced for the 2025 Owen Hart Foundation Tournaments

Will Ospreay will make his return

Cope vs. Claudio Castagnoli

Penelope Ford vs. Toni Storm

Mixed Tornado Match: Jon Moxley and Marina Shafir vs. Swerve Strickland and Willow Nightingale

All Elite Wrestling will also tape Saturday's Collision episode on Wednesday night after Dynamite. The episode will air one night before Dynasty, which is scheduled for Sunday at Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, PA.

