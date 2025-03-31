Major RAW star's WWE contract ending soon [Reports]

WWE has a deep roster, and while several talents have been locked down to new deals, Karrion Kross' contract is reportedly ending soon. The 39-year-old has been a highly-rated talent ever since he made waves in NXT, becoming the brand's top champion twice and introducing fans to a dark and unique act.

Karrion Kross has since had a topsy-turvy career at the top level, and Fightful Select now reports that Kross is in his contract year.

According to sources, the two-time NXT Champion's deal will expire in the summer, and as of this writing, there are no updates on any active negotiations regarding inking a new contract.

Backstage, however, Kross has gotten a lot of praise lately. Based on the people Fightful spoke to, many were "ecstatic" about how Karron Kross gets himself over on social media and tries to be flexible despite working different angles on RAW.

Karrion Kross' resurgence in WWE

The Monday Night RAW star has had an interesting relationship with WWE over the years. His first stint culminated with a release, as he and his wife Scarlett were let go from the company in 2021 after a largely forgettable main roster rollout.

Kross hit the indies again and was brought back in 2022, forming The Final Testament alongside Authors of Pain and Paul Ellering.

Kross and Scarlett have been left all by themselves since the exits of AOP and Ellering but have still managed to find some TV time. He has worked a match outside WWE by participating in the fundraising show for Chris Bey, organized by Future Stars of Wrestling (FSW).

Despite not wrestling much this year, Kross continues to be vocal on social media and uses it to push his character forward as he edges closer to the end of his contract. Kross is also quite popular outside WWE, as he made a great impression while working for MLW and NJPW after he was released the first time.

Triple H was the man who re-signed him after taking over creative, and it would be intriguing to see if The Game extends Karrion Kross' stay in the promotion.

