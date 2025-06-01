"I’m letting the contract expire" - Karrion Kross tipped to leave WWE following Money in the Bank snub by veteran

The traditional WWE Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match is set to feature several top names. To determine the final participant, a Triple Threat bout will be held on the upcoming edition of RAW. Vince Russo recently commented on the high-stakes contest.
CM Punk, AJ Styles, and El Grande Americano will lock horns on RAW to determine the final competitor in the MITB Ladder Match. Although fans are thrilled for the three-way contest, they are also disappointed that Karrion Kross was excluded from Money in the Bank 2025. The Herald of Doomsday has been riding a massive wave of momentum, and fans are rallying for him to win the briefcase.
On the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling’s BroDown, former WWE writer Vince Russo expressed his views on Karrion Kross being snubbed from Money in the Bank 2025. He even tipped the former NXT Champion to leave WWE after his contract expires this summer. Russo felt Kross could make a fortune outside the sports entertainment juggernaut.
“I gotta tell ya, man, if I’m Kross, I’m letting the contract expire because this dude could make a fortune on the open market,” Russo said. [H/T: TJR Wrestling]
The former WWE employee feels people backstage are jealous of Karrion Kross
On the same show, former WWE writer Vince Russo expressed his views on whether people backstage were jealous of Karrion Kross because of his ability to come up with his own storylines. Russo explained how Kross' talents were inadvertently hurting his status in the company.
“Yes, absolutely. Bro, the kiss of death in wrestling is when you’re smarter than those above you. When you’re smarter and they know you’re smarter, you’re a threat. If you’re a threat, they’re going to put you in that little box, and you aren’t ever leaving that box. I think that’s the category that Karrion Kross is in,” Russo said. [H/T: TJR Wrestling]
It will be interesting to see what plans the Triple H-led creative team has for Karrion Kross.