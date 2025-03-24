Ghost from CM Punk's past to wreak havoc in AEW once again upon his return? Exploring the potential

An AEW star, who has a history with CM Punk, could make his return after months of inactivity and cause chaos on TV again. The star has been absent since November 2024.

The ghost from CM Punk's past, Jack Perry, could finally make his AEW return in the coming weeks. The Scapegoat had an infamous backstage altercation with The Second City Saint at the All In 2023 event. The incident resulted in The Best in The World getting terminated from the Jacksonville-based company while Perry was suspended for several months. Later, the erstwhile Jungle Boy returned and became a part of the new Elite, subsequently winning the TNT Title at Forbidden Door 2024.

However, Perry has not been seen on AEW TV since he lost the TNT Title to Daniel Garcia at Full Gear 2024. The 27-year-old could finally return after four months of absence at the upcoming Dynasty pay-per-view. Jack teased a feud with Kenny Omega for months last year when The Cleaner was away from weekly programming.

At Dynasty 2025, Kenny Omega is slated to defend his AEW International Championship against Ricochet and "Speedball" Mike Bailey in a three-way match. Perry could interrupt the match, initiating a feud with The Best Bout Machine.

Interestingly, The Scapegoat was rumored to feud with Omega upon his return, but the plans were reportedly scrapped. Fans will have to wait and see when Perry finally returns to All Elite Wrestling.

CM Punk's match for WrestleMania 41 has been made official

After failing to win the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble and the six-man Elimination Chamber Match, CM Punk will not be in a world title match at WrestleMania 41 as many expected.

Nevertheless, The Second City Saint will be in a Triple Threat Match against Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns on The Grandest Stage of Them All this year.

The match was made official after the three men brawled last Friday on SmackDown. It will be interesting to see the twists and turns when the three megastars battle at The Show of Shows in Las Vegas.

