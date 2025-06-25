Ghost from Jon Moxley's past to finally return at AEW All In 2025 in a shocking twist? Analyzing the possibility

Jon Moxley is all set to defend the AEW World Championship at All In Texas against “Hangman” Adam Page. It seems like he will have his Death Riders faction members to help him at the ringside during the contest, but Adam Page also seems to have backup in the form of Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay. Many other returns are being speculated for the big night, and one of those names is a ghost from Moxley’s past who might cost him the title at All In.

Eddie Kingston has been out of action since May 2024 after he suffered a severe leg injury (tibial fracture, torn ACL, and torn meniscus) sustained during a No Ropes Last Man Standing match against Gabe Kidd at NJPW Resurgence. His last AEW match was on March 20, 2024, on AEW Dynamite, where he lost the AEW Continental Championship to Kazuchika Okada. Initially, it was expected that he would be back around May 2025, aligning with a one-year recovery timeline. This makes it a strong possibility that he might show up to even some unfinished odds with his former friend turned bitter foe, Moxley, at All In 2025.

Kingston and Moxley go way back and happen to be good friends in real life. They teamed up multiple times, notably challenging The Young Bucks for the AEW World Tag Team Championship at Double or Nothing 2021, though they lost. Their rivalry began when Kingston challenged Moxley for the AEW World Championship in 2020 at Full Gear, losing via referee stoppage after passing out in a chokehold.

Their feud was intense, with Kingston accusing Moxley of abandoning his friends for fame, showcasing real-life parallels in the promos. In 2023, Kingston defeated Moxley for the first time at Worlds End, winning the AEW Continental Championship and retaining the ROH World and NJPW Strong Openweight Championships, earning the “American Triple Crown Champion” title.

The two men have played an integral part in each other’s careers so far. It will be interesting to see if we get another chapter of their story in the main event of All In 2025 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

AEW star Eddie Kingston shares an update regarding injury

As mentioned previously, Eddie Kingston has been out of action for more than a year now due to a severe injury. Many people are speculating about his comeback at All In, and he has shared an interesting update on the same recently.

While training with his fitness coach, Cezar Bononi, he revealed in his vlog that he was physically fine and needed to sort out some business before returning to the ring.

“I’m fine. They're trying to rush me back in the ring, training. Which is fine. I've been running and stuff like that. It's just the business stuff that I need to get done before I even think about doing anything in the ring for the company. A lot of business stuff,” he said.

It would be interesting to see if Tony Khan books him to show up at All In itself to cost Moxley, or if they have some other plans for him further down the line.

