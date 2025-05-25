Ghost from Jon Moxley's past to haunt him at AEW Double or Nothing 2025? Exploring the possibility

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley's former ally and rival could return at Double or Nothing 2025, costing him a big win. The star has a history with Moxley's newest ally as well.

At AEW Double or Nothing 2025, Jon Moxley and his Death Riders will team with The Young Bucks to take on the team of The Opps, Swerve Strickland, Kenny Omega, and Willow Nightingale in the Anarchy in the Arena match. Although the NJPW star, Gabe Kidd, became a new ally for Moxley, he is not in the bout. The ghost from Moxley's past, Eddie Kingston, could also come back to haunt him.

Eddie Kingston was a long-time ally and a former rival of Jon Moxley. He has been out of action for over a year, as he suffered an injury during his last match against Gabe Kidd at NJPW STRONG Resurgence 2024. Hence, Gabe Kidd is another reason The Mad King could return at Double or Nothing.

While Gabe Kidd will not be on Moxley's side in the Anarchy in the Arena, he could very well get involved in the match to help the Death Riders and The Young Bucks. Nevertheless, Eddie Kingston could make a surprising comeback to even the odds and deal with Kidd, seeking retribution for his loss against him last year.

Kingston could cost his former friend the match and help the Baby Face team by removing Gabe Kidd from the equation. Furthermore, this could also set up a future rematch between Eddie Kingston and Gabe Kidd.

Top star explained why he joined forces with Jon Moxley

Top NJPW star Gabe Kidd joined Jon Moxley after helping him retain the AEW World Championship at Dynamite: Beach Break.

In a vignette aired on the recent episode of Collision, Kidd explained that he joined Moxley and The Young Bucks because they are saving All Elite Wrestling:

"I don't understand what I have to explain here.. There's a lot of people asking questions - why would Gabe Kidd join up with The Young Bucks, why would Gabe Kidd join up with Jon Moxley? It's very f***** simple. They wanna save this company, they wanna save what AEW is protecting from all of us, you wanna protect it? How are you gonna do that when we are here, eating it alive?"

Hereafter, it will be interesting to see if Gabe Kidd will have some kind of a major role in the Anarchy in the Arena match this Sunday.

