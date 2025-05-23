Gabe Kidd breaks silence after being snubbed for AEW Double or Nothing 2025

Questions persist about Gabe Kidd's involvement with AEW Double or Nothing 2025 after the events of this week's Dynamite. However, the War Ready brawler has now reaffirmed his alliance with The Young Bucks and Jon Moxley, voicing his agreement with the latter's mission.

Kidd shocked All Elite Wrestling viewers when he helped Jon Moxley retain his AEW World Championship against Samoa Joe at Dynamite : Beach Break. It was expected that the budding New Japan star would join The Death Riders and The Elite as a participant in the Anarchy in the Arena match set for Double or Nothing between the heel alliance and the promotion's top babyfaces, but it was seemingly revealed this Wednesday that Kidd may not officially compete in the bout.

Despite being left out of the Double or Nothing 2025 match graphic, the 28-year-old star appears to be emphatically in league with The One True King and the "Founding Fathers" of AEW. During a promo package that aired on Collision this week, Gabe Kidd justified his association with Moxley and The Bucks, suggesting that they shared the common goal of destroying the promotion as it is in its current state.

"I don't understand what I have to explain here.. There's a lot of people asking questions - why would Gabe Kidd join up with The Young Bucks, why would Gabe Kidd join up with Jon Moxley? It's very f***** simple. They wanna save this company, they wanna save what AEW is protecting from all of us, you wanna protect it? How are you gonna do that when we are here, eating it alive?" - said Kidd.

Check out a clip featuring Kidd's comments below:

The vignette, notably, included shots from Kidd's match against Eddie Kingston from last year, which saw The Mad King sustain serious injuries to his leg. Whether this leads to the former Continental Champion returning at Double or Nothing to take out the Bullet Club War Dogs member remains to be seen.

