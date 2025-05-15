  • home icon
New Death Rider's identity confirms top star's AEW return after over a year? Exploring the hints

By Gaurav Singh
Modified May 15, 2025 10:29 GMT
The Death Riders
The Death Riders' members [Image credit: Claudio Castagnoli's X handle]

A top star's AEW return might be hinted at after a new Death Riders member was revealed on Dynamite: Beach Break. The star has not been seen on TV for over a year now.

On AEW Dynamite: Beach Break this past Wednesday, Jon Moxley retained his world title against Samoa Joe with some help from the potential new Death Riders' member and the NJPW star, Gabe Kidd. With Kidd being revealed as the new ally for Moxley, the Tony Khan-led promotion might've confirmed the top star, Eddie Kingston's return as well.

Eddie Kingston has not been seen on All Elite Wrestling television since April last year. His last match happened to be at the NJPW STRONG Resurgence in May 2024, where he lost the New Japan Strong Openweight title to Gabe Kidd. Kingston also suffered an injury in that match, which kept him out of action for more than a year.

At the end of Dynamite: Beach Break this week, Gabe Kidd stood with the Death Riders while Swerve Strickland challenged them to an Anarchy in the Arena match on behalf of Kenny Omega and Samoa Joe in the ring. As Swerve's team potentially needs one more member, Eddie Kingston could return to seek retribution on Kidd.

While 'The Mad King' has a reason to return to get revenge on Kidd after their match last year, he also has a lot of history with Jon Moxley. Therefore, All Elite Wrestling might've confirmed Kingston's return for Anarchy in the Arena at Double or Nothing by unveiling Gabe Kidd as the new Death Rider.

The Anarchy in the Arena at AEW Double or Nothing will be historic

While Swerve Strickland called out Death Riders and The Young Bucks for the Anarchy in the Arena match at AEW Double or Nothing, he also mentioned Willow Nightingale as his teammate along with Kenny Omega and Samoa Joe. This confirms that the Death Riders' Marina Shafir and Willow will be the first two women to compete in the Anarchy in the Arena match.

Henceforth, what transpires in the Anarchy in the Arena at Double or Nothing this year remains to be seen.

Edited by Sanchari Bhattacharya
