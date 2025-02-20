"AEW's next signing," "SIGN THAT MAN," - Fans erupt in joy after 27-year-old star's debut gets officially announced

AEW has recently signed some major names like Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, Ricochet, and more. Fans on X/Twitter asked Tony Khan to hire NJPW star Gabe Kidd after his Collision debut was announced on Wednesday.

Gabe Kidd has been one of the fastest-rising stars in New Japan Pro-Wrestling in the past year. However, he has made some controversial comments about AEW and its stars. Despite that, Kidd is set to debut on the upcoming episode of Collision.

On X (formerly known as Twitter), AEW announced that NJPW Strong Openweight Champion Gabe Kidd would make his Collision debut on Saturday.

Fans on X/Twitter were excited about Kidd's Collision debut and even asked AEW President Tony Khan to sign him to a contract. You can view some of the notable reactions below.

Meanwhile, other fans predicted that Gabe Kidd would answer Max Caster's open challenge on Collision. Some questioned why he was being featured on Collision instead of Dynamite.

"I love Gabe Kidd but I think he should be put on Dynamite instead of Rampage 2.0," a fan tweeted.

"Hope he’s the one answering Max Caster's open challenge," another fan tweeted.

"Hopefully, Tony won't be fearing for his life when Gage Kidd comes around," a fan wrote.

Viewers will have to wait and see which star the 27-year-old will wrestle on his Collision debut.

Kenny Omega had some interesting comments about Gabe Kidd potentially coming to AEW

Gabe Kidd and Kenny Omega faced off in a great match at the Wrestle Dynasty pay-per-view last month. The bout marked Omega's return to the ring after recovering from diverticulitis. The Cleaner picked up a major victory over Kidd at the event.

In an interview with NJPW, Kenny Omega claimed that Gabe Kidd will never get featured on All Elite Wrestling television unless he approves of it.

“I can tell you as someone that knows: someone like Gabe Kidd will not set foot in AEW. Maybe if we’re passing through town, grab your boots kid, have a dark match. He will never see the light of TV unless he gets a very positive review from yours truly. I would love to forgive and forget one time years from now, but I don’t see it happening. For anyone that thinks that Gabe might end up the same way as Jay White, Kazuchika Okada, or Will Ospreay? Gabe Kidd is all your responsibility.” [H/T: NJPW's Medium Page]

Will Kenny Omega have an interaction with Gabe Kidd on Collision? Fans must stay tuned to find out.

