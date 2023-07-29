Goldberg returning to face a former WWE Champion 20 years after their last match? Analyzing the mind-blowing possibility

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg has been away from the ring for a while now. He was last seen when he took on The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns at the 2022 Elimination Chamber. Goldberg lost the bout after submitting to Reigns’ Guillotine Submission.

It was revealed earlier this year that Bill's contract with WWE had expired at the end of 2022 and that he was no longer an active member of the roster.

There have since been rumors that the former WCW Champion will make his surprise return to WWE but that has not materialized. Tony Khan should capitalize on this and use it as an opportunity for a dream match between Goldberg and Chris Jericho.

Over the last few months, a lot has been going on with Jericho and the Jericho Appreciation Society. The once adored anti-hero is now not respected among his own clan and there have been teases that the JAS will be disbanded soon.

Rich @RichYAWC pic.twitter.com/QwsIbyWnmm Anna Jay, a member of the Jericho Appreciation Society, just accused Chris Jericho of being selfish. Isn't that the entire premise of the group?!? #AEWDynamite

Loyal comrades like Sammy Guevara and Daniel Garcia have publicly turned their back on The Ocho time and time again. Added to that, Don Callis’ pursuit of Jericho to join his team has been an unnecessary distraction for the former AEW World Champion.

How can Goldberg vs Chris Jericho happen?

One of the ways this dream match can take place is if the former WWE Champion confronts Jericho before All In. The Wembley Stadium event is only a month away.

Chris Jericho can come out and say that he has lost his mojo and does not have it in him to carry the company on his back anymore. He can then proceed and say that he has beaten everyone in the wrestling world and that it is now time for him to call it a day.

Goldberg's music will then hit and he comes out to the ring to confront Jericho leaving the fans shocked. He then goes on to say that Jericho might have beaten everyone but not him. He can also remind him that in their last encounter at WWE Bad Blood 2003, Goldberg beat Y2J.

Bill will then challenge Chris to one final match at All In, saying that the loser will have to give up the one thing that is most dear to them, their wrestling career.

If this dream scenario does take place, it will be one of the most watched matches in AEW history and it will make sure that the UK event will be an almighty success.

