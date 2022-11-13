AEW President Tony Khan drew the ire of wrestling fans as they felt he had dropped the ball already on HOOK, the son of WWE legend Taz.

Following his program with Danhausen that culminated in a tag-team win at Double or Nothing Buy-In in May, HOOK only had six matches from June to October. One of those matches was on the July 27 edition of Dynamite: Fight for the Fallen, where he dethroned Ricky Starks to become the FTW Champion.

The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil's last match was on the October 21 episode of Rampage, where he retained his title against Ari Daivari of The Trustbusters.

Since then, HOOK hasn't appeared on AEW television. On Twitter, fans wondered if the company still has plans for Taz's son.

“Triple King”Kier 👑👑🦃🦃 @KJonhson92 Out of curiosity… what has HOOK been up to? He won the FTW title on Dynamite and I haven’t seen him since. Out of curiosity… what has HOOK been up to? He won the FTW title on Dynamite and I haven’t seen him since.

The Jobber Nation TV Twitter profile claimed that the AEW star might've been scared by current WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio of The Judgment Day.

Meanwhile, this fan admitted that storylines and matches in AEW were brutal to follow due to the constant switching of talent.

Helen Robinson @Trixianadelacru @KJonhson92 It's hard to follow anything in AEW because they keep switching out stars for other bigger ones that have big matches coming up. @KJonhson92 It's hard to follow anything in AEW because they keep switching out stars for other bigger ones that have big matches coming up.

A couple of users also noticed that HOOK's momentum dwindled down after being heavily popular due to the Danhausen angle.

Here are some notable reactions:

"AEW s*cks at keeping momentum on people. That’s what happened to him," user @MLB0123 tweeted.

A.S. Muncher ✂️ @GRANDMAST3RSEXY @KJonhson92 He had a cool storyline ongoing with Danhausen that Tony must have got bored with because just as it started getting over, it was dropped and both men have done nothing significant since. @KJonhson92 He had a cool storyline ongoing with Danhausen that Tony must have got bored with because just as it started getting over, it was dropped and both men have done nothing significant since.

Alastair McKenzie🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 @mckenzieas93V2 @KJonhson92 He was red hot at one point then all of that momentum cooled down for some reason @KJonhson92 He was red hot at one point then all of that momentum cooled down for some reason

PositiveWrestlingFan⭕️ @WhinyWrestling @KJonhson92 Oh I legit forgot he was the FTW champ…kinda forgot he existed…that’s crazy. He was super over @KJonhson92 Oh I legit forgot he was the FTW champ…kinda forgot he existed…that’s crazy. He was super over

This user talked about when HOOK teamed up with Action Bronson, the man who sang his theme song, Chairman's Intent. He and Bronson won against the JAS duo of Angelo Parker and Matt Menard at Rampage: Grand Slam on September 23.

Michael Pagnotti #JoinDarkOrder @PAGNOTTI_



And hasn’t done anything of note since @KJonhson92 He teamed with that guy who did his themeAnd hasn’t done anything of note since @KJonhson92 He teamed with that guy who did his themeAnd hasn’t done anything of note since

Rayza Ramon @razor_ramon8 @KJonhson92 TK's Lavk of/Bad booking is shat is happening to Hook. Absolutely ZERO development. @KJonhson92 TK's Lavk of/Bad booking is shat is happening to Hook. Absolutely ZERO development.

It will be interesting to see if Khan decides to use HOOK this month, as the Full Gear pay-per-view is just days away.

Konnan says WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio is more popular than AEW star HOOK

During an episode of Keepin' it 100, WCW legends Disco Inferno and Konnan talked about the sons of Rey Mysterio and Taz.

Inferno claimed that Dominik was a heat magnet, while HOOK wasn't really invested in wrestling, according to his inside source. On the other hand, Konnan said that The Judgment Day member had surpassed The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil in terms of being known.

"He's [Dominik] probably even surpassed Hook in popularity, and Hook's very popular,"said Konnan.

Heckler @UWrestleiHeckle



Personally I think this is a dream match! @730hook #aew #WWE Want everyone’s opinion on this! Retweet for Hook, Like For Dom Mysterio!Personally I think this is a dream match! @DomMysterio35 Want everyone’s opinion on this! Retweet for Hook, Like For Dom Mysterio! Personally I think this is a dream match! @DomMysterio35 @730hook #aew #WWE https://t.co/kM0E9dLeAX

The two stars are just getting started in their wrestling careers, and it will be interesting to see who will have a better resume between them when it's all said and done.

Who do you think is better? HOOK or Dominik Mysterio? Sound off in the comments section.

