AEW President Tony Khan drew the ire of wrestling fans as they felt he had dropped the ball already on HOOK, the son of WWE legend Taz.
Following his program with Danhausen that culminated in a tag-team win at Double or Nothing Buy-In in May, HOOK only had six matches from June to October. One of those matches was on the July 27 edition of Dynamite: Fight for the Fallen, where he dethroned Ricky Starks to become the FTW Champion.
The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil's last match was on the October 21 episode of Rampage, where he retained his title against Ari Daivari of The Trustbusters.
Since then, HOOK hasn't appeared on AEW television. On Twitter, fans wondered if the company still has plans for Taz's son.
The Jobber Nation TV Twitter profile claimed that the AEW star might've been scared by current WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio of The Judgment Day.
Meanwhile, this fan admitted that storylines and matches in AEW were brutal to follow due to the constant switching of talent.
A couple of users also noticed that HOOK's momentum dwindled down after being heavily popular due to the Danhausen angle.
Here are some notable reactions:
"AEW s*cks at keeping momentum on people. That’s what happened to him," user @MLB0123 tweeted.
This user talked about when HOOK teamed up with Action Bronson, the man who sang his theme song, Chairman's Intent. He and Bronson won against the JAS duo of Angelo Parker and Matt Menard at Rampage: Grand Slam on September 23.
It will be interesting to see if Khan decides to use HOOK this month, as the Full Gear pay-per-view is just days away.
Konnan says WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio is more popular than AEW star HOOK
During an episode of Keepin' it 100, WCW legends Disco Inferno and Konnan talked about the sons of Rey Mysterio and Taz.
Inferno claimed that Dominik was a heat magnet, while HOOK wasn't really invested in wrestling, according to his inside source. On the other hand, Konnan said that The Judgment Day member had surpassed The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil in terms of being known.
"He's [Dominik] probably even surpassed Hook in popularity, and Hook's very popular,"said Konnan.
The two stars are just getting started in their wrestling careers, and it will be interesting to see who will have a better resume between them when it's all said and done.
