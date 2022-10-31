"He's got more heat than anybody on any show" - Wrestling veteran says Dominik Mysterio is better than WWE legend's son in AEW 

WCW veterans Disco Inferno and Konnan recently explained why WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio is better than AEW star Hook.

Dominik and Hook are second-generation wrestlers who've followed in their father's footsteps in hopes of carrying their family's legacy. They have been on a meteoric rise in WWE and AEW, respectively.

Dominik has aligned himself with The Judgment Day after betraying his father, Rey Mysterio. Meanwhile, Hook carved his own path as he embarked on an undefeated streak before winning the FTW Championship, a title synonymous with his father's name.

Speaking on the Keepin It 100 podcast, Inferno drew comparisons between the two rising stars, asserting that the RAW Superstar is more invested in wrestling than The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil:

"Definitely Dominik [Mysterio]. Okay, because number one, I heard a little birdie told me [an inside source] that Hook isn't really that invested in pro wrestling as you would think. I heard he wants to get into fashion design (...) But Dominik is invested [Wrestling], and he's just getting better, and he's got arguably right now he's got more heat than anybody on any show," Inferno said. (0:23)

Konnan chimed in and added that the Judgment Day member has even surpassed Hook in terms of popularity:

"He's probably even surpassed Hook in popularity, and Hook's very popular," Konnan added. (0:50)

Disco Inferno on if AEW is a competitor to WWE

Disco Inferno further shared his belief that AEW is nowhere near the level of WWE.

The wrestling manager affirmed that Dominik "will blow them away" with his drawing power:

"Everybody in WWE has passed AEW in popularity. They draw so many people and like Hook's wrestling on Rampage in front of 400,000 [the show's average viewership] people, so it's like Dominik's will blow them away, to be honest with you," Inferno said. (0:57)

Dominik Mysterio is currently riding high following an upset victory over AJ Styles on RAW a few weeks ago. He'll join forces with his Judgment Day stablemates to face The O.C. (Styles, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson) in a Six-Man Tag Team Match at Crown Jewel.

