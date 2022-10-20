Dominik Mysterio sends personal message to his father after moving to WWE SmackDown

Dominik Mysterio of The Judgment Day had a message for his father Rey, who recently moved to WWE SmackDown.

The Mysterio family is currently in shambles as Dominik and Rey Mysterio are unable to get on the same page. Last month, Dominik betrayed his father and Edge at WWE Clash at The Castle and joined The Judgment Day. Since then, he has begun targeting the Rated-R Superstar along with his stablemates.

After eliminating Edge and Beth Phoenix at WWE Extreme Rules 2022, the stable continued their assault on Rey Mysterio. Dom and Rhea Ripley outnumbered the Master of 619 after his match with Chad Gable. Last week, Mysterio was drafted to SmackDown and Dominik Mysterio had a personal message for his father's recent actions:

"Heffe, I saw that you quit and you decided to go over to SmackDown because you couldnt' hang with The Judgment Day and that's alright. I hope you enjoy sitting at home watching me every Monday. Booyaka."

It will be interesting to see when the father and son come face-to-face inside the squared circle to settle their differences.

Finn Balor praises Dominik Mysterio after he defeated AJ Styles

The Judgment Day has been an absolute terror on the red brand. Edge created the stable, but the members betrayed him after Finn Balor initiated a hostile takeover of the group. Last month, Dominik Mysterio joined the group after WWE Clash at The Castle.

On the latest episode of WWE RAW, Dominik faced AJ Styles. Members of the group distracted Styles and Good Brothers, which allowed Mysterio to roll him up for the three count. Later, Balor posted on social media on how proud he was of Dominik's win over the former WWE Champion:

"OUR boy Dom pinned AJ STYLES!! @DomMysterio35"

The stable has successfully eliminated Edge and Beth Phoenix while Rey Mysterio departed the red brand. It remains to be seen whether The O.C. can end The Judgment Day's tyranny at WWE Crown Jewel 2022.

