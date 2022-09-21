"You're not gonna see him every single week on TV" - Wrestling legend assesses how Tony Khan has been handling his son's booking in AEW

AEW personality Taz has opened up on how he feels Tony Khan has booked his son Hook in the company so far and thinks that the current FTW Champion is a unique entity.

Hook is currently one of the hottest prospects in all of wrestling, sitting on a perfect 13-0 record, with 12 wins in singles competition. Two of those wins were successful defenses of his FTW Championship he won from Ricky Starks at the "Fight for the Fallen" edition of Dynamite in July 2022.

He is of course heavily influenced by his dad, the "Human Suplex Machine" Taz, with his suplex technique directly stylized after the former ECW Champion, and his finishing submission, the "Redrum" being his dad's move, the "Tazmission."

But how does Taz feel about the way Hook has been booked so far in AEW? Speaking to the New York Post about his son, the former WWE Tag Team Champion admitted that fans won't see him on TV every week, which makes him unique.

“He’s gonna be handled different. He’s unique. I can’t tell you what it is about him that’s unique, but I could tell you keeping him special means you’re not gonna see him every single week on TV. You’re not gonna see him where he’s constantly on social media or doing stuff like that. Good luck. I can’t even get the guy to return a text message.” (H/T Rajah.com)

Taz believes that the impactful nature of the "Cold Hearted Handsome Devil" is a good thing, as none of Hook's one-on-one matches have ever gone past the 5 minute mark.

“We might not see HOOK for a little bit, but when he’s there, it’s something like, ‘Boom!,’ impactful, like what the hell just happened. That’s HOOK. That’s kind of what he is. A lot of people want more. You know what, last I checked, that’s a good thing.” (H/T Rajah.com)

Hook will be teaming with Action Bronson this Friday on the "Grand Slam" edition of AEW Rampage

For the first time since his in-ring debut against Fuego Del Sol on the December 8th 2021 edition of Rampage, Hook will be wrestling in his home state of New York this Friday on the "Grand Slam" edition of AEW's Friday Night Show.

Rather than competing in a one-on-one encounter, Hook will have the privilege of being featured in a special attraction match where he will team up with popular rapper Action Bronson to take on Angelo Parker and Matt Menard of the Jericho Appreciation Society.

It will be Hook's second tag team match ever, having won his first on the "Buy-In" portion of Double or Nothing in May 2022. On that night, he teamed up with Danhausen to defeat Tony Nese and Mark Sterling, but teaming with a non-wrestler like Bronson will put more pressure on the shoulders of the FTW Champion.

