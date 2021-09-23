Grading every match at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam- Dream match delivers, Main event disappoints

AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam was hyped as the biggest episode of Dynamite yet. The show emanated from New York at Arthur Ashe Stadium, AEW's first ever stadium show.

The show was headlined by Bryan Danielson taking on AEW world champion Kenny Omega in a non-title clash, a dream match many years in the making. Dr. Britt Baker defended her AEW Women's Championship against Ruby Soho in the main event.

Sting/Darby Allinn vs FTR, MJF vs Brian Pillman Jr. and Malakai Black vs Cody Rhodes were the three other advertised clashes, all of them grudge matches. While some matches delivered, others didn't quite hit the mark. Let's grade all five matches that took place on AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam.

Bryan Danielson vs Kenny Omega at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam

The match started with a long, feelout process as both men looked to gain an early advantage. Bryan Danielson took control as he worked on Kenny Omega's shoulder. The American Dragon dumped the AEW world champion out of the ring and launched himself at him.

Bryan controlled the early proceedings but Kenny Omega regained control and turned Bryan's chest red with vicious chops. The Belt Collector stomped on the former WWE champion's chest in the corner. Omega floored Bryan with a kitchen sink and repeatedly kneed the American Dragon's spine.

Bryan slapped the Best Bout Machine and countered a moonsault by getting his knees up. He hit his signature running hammer elbow and followed it up with a running knee in the corner and kicks to the chest. Danielson then hit a top rope hurricanrana for a two-count.

Kenny Omega hit a hurricanrana of his own, forcing Bryan to roll out. Omega hit a top rope dive on his rival before dragging Bryan back into the ring. Danielson hit a knee from the top rope with Omega on the ramp and hit multiple Yes kicks to Omega's chest.

The AEW world champion ducked a kick to his head and hit a snapdragon suplex on the plexiglass ramp. Omega walked up the ramp and hit a huge running V-Trigger.

Bryan could not beat the ten count so Omega rolled out to break the count. The Cleaner slammed the former Daniel Bryan into the timekeeper's table but this time he made it back to the ring before the ten count.

Omega hit a bucklebomb that flipped Danielson to the outside and he hit a missile dropkick on Bryan's back for a nearfall. Omega hit another V-Trigger to Danielson's neck and tried to hit an avalanche snapdragon suplex, but Danielson countered it into an avalanche back body suplex.

Omega had Bryan perched on the top rope and delivered a massive snapdragon suplex from the top but Danielson kicked out. Kenny Omega went for the One-Winged Angel but Danielson countered with a reverse hurricanrana. Danielson moved out of a V-Trigger in the corner and delivered a roundhouse kick.

Danielson went for the running knee but Omega countered with a powerbomb for a nearfall. Omega went to the top rope for a Phoenix splash but Bryan moved out of the way. A slugfest ensued and Bryan Danielson came out on top.

He grabbed Omega's arms and kicked his head repeatedly. Omega prevented the LeBell Lock by going to the ropes but Bryan hit a missile dropkick in the corner. Omega delivered two more V-Triggers and both men traded blows as the AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam opener ended in a time-limit draw.

Grade: A+

