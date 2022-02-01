Billy Gunn's Gunn Club could be undergoing a name change soon - Reports

Billy Gunn has managed to revitalize his wrestling career by performing alongside his sons Colt and Austin. The WWE Hall of Famer looks better than ever at 58, and his sons have started to gain a following recently.

AEW also recently signed Indie talent Danhausen, much to the ire of the Gunn Club. The quirky wrestler has been involved in numerous social media feuds, most recently pulling the Gunn Club into his hijinks.

Danhausen even took to Twitter to share an entrance theme as a gift to the boys he affectionately calls the "A** Boys".

#AEWDynamite Who tf let @DanhausenAD in the building?! Where is our security?! This is the worst day of my life Who tf let @DanhausenAD in the building?! Where is our security?! This is the worst day of my life#AEWDynamite

Surprisingly, Austin recently filed to trademark the name the team has been refuting for so long. A brief description of the trademark can be seen below:

IC 025. US 022 039. G & S: Hats; Shirts; Socks; Sweatshirts; Bandanas; Hooded sweatshirts. IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests.

It's unknown if the team are officially changing their name to this, but it would definitely be paying homage to Billy Gunn's "Mr A**" gimmick from WWE.

Billy Gunn and The Gunn Club will be making an appearance at the Squared Circle Collectables convention

The trio took to Twitter to share the announcement of attending the convention in a hilarious way.

Billy Gunn even used the opportunity to once again make a callback to his D-Generation X days at the end of the video.

THE GUNN CLUB IS COMING TO SQUARED CIRCLE COLLECTIBLES!!!!



THAT'S RIGHT BILLY GUNN AND THE ASS BOYS ARE COMING TO WINCHESTER. @coltengunn @theaustingunn FEBRUARY 26THTHE GUNN CLUB IS COMING TO SQUARED CIRCLE COLLECTIBLES!!!!THAT'S RIGHT BILLY GUNN AND THE ASS BOYS ARE COMING TO WINCHESTER. @RealBillyGunn FEBRUARY 26TH THE GUNN CLUB IS COMING TO SQUARED CIRCLE COLLECTIBLES!!!!THAT'S RIGHT BILLY GUNN AND THE ASS BOYS ARE COMING TO WINCHESTER. @RealBillyGunn @coltengunn @theaustingunn https://t.co/qO21kDeLLD

The Squared Circle Collectables convention is an event that allows fans to socialize with their favorite wrestlers and get memorabilia signed. Having the Gunn Club there is a prestegious milestone for the younger members, as it signifies they've earned recognition as wrestlers.

Fellow WWE Hall of Famers The Godfather and referee Earl Hebner will also join the Gunns at the convention this February.

