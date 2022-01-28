Billy Gunn and the Gunn Club receive an unconventional gift from an AEW star

Billy Gunn and his sons Colton and Austin make up the AEW faction, The Gunn Club. The trio have wrestled a handful of matches on Dynamite and Rampage, but have primarily appeared on AEW Dark.

Recently the team have picked up more popularity, mainly due to their social media feud with AEW's latest signee, Danhausen. The very nice, very evil star has christened Gunn's sons as the "A** Boys", a name they feveriously denounce.

Unfortunately for the "A** Boys", Danhausen managed to convince Two Minutes To Late Night hosts Jordan Olds and Drew Kaufman to film a music video. The star then took to Twitter to share his "gift".

The nickname is a call back to Billy Gunn's WWE run as "Mr A**". During this part of Gunn's career, he also walked out to a theme with similar guitar riffs.

You can view the full video here via this link.

Billy Gunn nearly used the D-Generation X motto during AEW Dark

The Gunn Club recently teamed up with The Acclaimed to take on The Dark Order. Max Caster had his usual diss before the match, but just as he was wrapping up, Gunn grabbed the mic.

In an attempted callback to when Gunn was a member of D-Generation X during WWE's Attitude Era, the Hall of Famer nearly used the stable's motto. The legend was quickly stopped and reminded that he's not in WWE anymore. The whole scene can be seen on Twitter.

Billy Gunn also recently filed for a trademark on "The New Age Outlaws," the faction he was in with fellow DX member Road Dogg Jesse James. Since James was recently released from WWE, this could be a teaser of the team's return in some form.

