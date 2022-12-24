"Half a million viewers? Hell no!" - Former WWE personality doubts Sasha Banks' rumored move to AEW will benefit the promotion (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell has offered his two cents on Sasha Banks possibly going to AEW.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Smack Talk, Mantell claimed that Banks' addition to AEW would help the promotion. However, he isn't sure if The Boss will be able to add anything major in terms of viewership.

Mantell added that AEW would need an established name to beat the current TBS Champion, Jade Cargill. He thinks Banks could be the one to do so.

"Oh, she will help them but what's she gonna add? Half a million viewers? Hell no! Hundred thousand? Maybe first time. Might get a little pump there but I don't know. But they got this girl, 45-0, Cargill right? So, they gonna have to get somebody with a name to go up against her." said Mantell. [1:00:57 - 1:01:30]

Dave Meltzer recently reported on Sasha Banks possibly heading to AEW

Sasha Banks is reportedly done with WWE after having walked out of the company a few months ago.

According to Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Banks' AEW debut could be a well guarded secret. However, it is yet to be confirmed if The Boss will eventually sign with Tony Khan's promotion.

"Regarding Sasha Banks, if it’s happening, right now it’s a well kept secret. There’s no indication that it is, but obviously if it was it could be kept secret from almost everyone. Also, if it was, I’d think they’d push the Los Angeles match more each week, as they’ve gone very cold on any mentions of the match on television,"

Banks is reportedly set to make a major appearance at the upcoming Wrestle Kingdom 17 show. She could potentially confront the IWGP Women's Champion at the Tokyo Dome.

AEW star Kenny Omega will also be competing at Wrestle Kingdom when he faces Will Ospreay for the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship.

