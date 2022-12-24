Tony Khan possibly keeping former WWE Superstar's imminent AEW arrival a "secret" - Reports 

Tony Khan could be looking to keep the majorly speculated AEW arrival of former WWE star Sasha Banks a secret, according to a new report.

Sasha Banks is reportedly due to make an appearance at New Japan Pro Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 17 event in January. If she does indeed appear at the event it will be her first wrestling appearance since walking out of WWE in May earlier this year.

Considering AEW and NJPW share a working relationship, often sharing talent and producing the Forbidden Door event, there has been speculation that Banks could also appear in AEW. Saraya has teased a mystery partner for the January 11th edition of Dynamite.

Dave Meltzer wrote in this week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter that if it were to be the case then Tony Khan would keep it under wraps from "almost everyone":

"Regarding Sasha Banks, if it’s happening, right now it’s a well kept secret. There’s no indication that it is, but obviously if it was it could be kept secret from almost everyone. Also, if it was, I’d think they’d push the Los Angeles match more each week, as they’ve gone very cold on any mentions of the match on television," - Dave Meltzer.

Saraya and her partner - whoever that may be - will face Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter in January. Hayter is the AEW Women's World Champion after defeating Toni Storm at Full Gear, with help from Baker.

Konnan doesn't feel Sasha Banks would make a difference in AEW

Although fans may be excited at the prospect of Sasha Banks joining AEW, WCW veteran Konnan doesn't share the same optimism. Speaking recently he opined that he has not seen enough from Tony Khan's booking to say Banks would be able to make a difference:

"Dude they brought in Adam Cole, they brought in CM Punk, they brought in so many people and they've dropped the ball on all of them I can't see her [Sasha Banks] making a big difference," Konnan said. [2:27 - 2:36]

Banks has held WWE SmackDown, WWE RAW, NXT Women's, and WWE Women's tag titles throughout her career. She main-evented WrestleMania 37 with Bianca Belair on Night One.

