"They brought in so many people" - Konnan doubts Tony Khan possibly signing absent WWE Superstar will turn AEW's fortune anytime soon

WCW legend Konnan doesn't have much faith that AEW President Tony Khan will handle Sasha Banks well if she signed with the company.

Banks walked out of WWE in May alongside her partner Naomi. The two were subsequently stripped of their women's tag team titles. The Legit Boss is yet to make a return in any wrestling capacity. That wait could soon be over, as it has been reported that she is set to appear at NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 17 event in January. It's also being said that she is a free agent as of that time.

With rumblings that she could potentially make the move to AEW, Konnan shared his thoughts on the matter during the Keepin' it 100 podcast.

He expressed doubt that she would be used correctly while citing CM Punk and Adam Cole as examples of the company "dropping the ball."

"Dude they brought in Adam Cole, they brought in CM Punk, they brought in so many people and they've dropped the ball on all of them I can't see her [Sasha Banks] making a big difference," Konnan said. [2:27 - 2:36]

CM Punk has held the AEW World Title twice this year. His first reign was marred by injury before he lost a unification bout with interim champion Jon Moxley. His second was halted after the brawl following All Out. Adam Cole has been out injured since Forbidden Door in June.

Konnan recently slammed AEW's Claudio Castagnoli for a lack of a charisma

The WCW veteran has also levied criticism towards other All Elite Wrestling stars and the push they have been receiving from the company.

A recent example of his criticisms can be found with Claudio Castagnoli as the target. The Swiss Superman was described as having "no charisma" despite being a "great wrestler."

"Claudio [Castagnoli] has no charisma. They keep putting him over. I don't think he is a big star. He's a great wrestler, I just don't see him as a big star." [26:25 - 26:38]

Castagnoli made his debut for the company at Forbidden Door. The last-minute stand-in for Bryan Danielson defeated Zack Sabre Jr. in his debut and has since held the ROH Title on two occasions.

