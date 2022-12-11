"I don't think he is a big star" - Konnan bashes 5 time WWE RAW tag team champion for having "no charisma" in AEW 

Wrestling Veteran Konnan apparently believes AEW is making a mistake by pushing the former WWE Superstar.

The former WWE Superstar in question is Claudio Castagnoli. Despite having a significant fanbase upon his arrival in AEW, his promos have drawn criticism for being bland. However, he has certainly been pushed by the Jacksonville-based promotion, as he bagged the ROH World Championship soon after joining Tony Khan's roster.

While Claudio may have potential, Konnan believes that he lacks charisma. In a recent episode of Keepin' it 100, the wrestling veteran explained how the Swiss Superman was not a big star despite being a skilled pro wrestler:

"Claudio has no charisma. They keep putting him over. I don't think he is a big star. He's a great wrestler, I just don't see him as a big star." [From 26:25 - 26:38]

The Blackpool Combat Club member recently became the ROH World Champion again by taking down Chris Jericho at the Final Battle pay-per-view. It remains to be seen what is next for him in the coming weeks.

Claudio Castagnoli was named as a dream opponent by WWE Superstar GUNTHER

While Konnan may disagree about the Swiss Superman's star power, the WWE Intercontinental Champion regrets not facing him before he jumped ship to AEW.

In an interview with Ten Count, GUNTHER stated his wish to face Claudio Castagnoli, which apparently seems impossible to him now:

"I think almost everybody is really there right now who could be there I guess [chuckles] I would have like I would have loved to always have like a program, or series of matches with Cesaro but that can't happen anymore. But that would be the only name really because besides from that I think our roster built up pretty good again. It's an exciting roster." [From 3:33 - 3:57]

With GUNTHER and Claudio Castagnoli currently in different promotions, it remains to be seen if the two stars will face each other someday in the future.

