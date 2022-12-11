Claudio Castagnoli restores ROH's Honor after putting down former WWE Champion

Chris Jericho and Claudio Castagnoli faced off at the main event of the ROH Final Battle, with a decisive victor emerging.

The feud between the Jericho Appreciation Society and the Blackpool Combat has been present for a significant while now. Chris Jericho, in particular, has had a personal rivalry with Claudio Castagnoli ever since he dethroned the latter as the ROH World Champion in September.

Last week, Jericho accepted the challenge for a rematch with a special stipulation.

The special condition for the match forced Claudio Castagnoli to join the JAS if he lost. Given the high stakes, the Swiss Superman gave it his all in his bid to defeat the Ocho.

The match started off with both sides going back and forth with punches and holds. Daddy Magic and Angelo Parker also came out to interfere with the match, but Claudio recovered from an attempted pinfall.

In the end, the BCC member reversed an attempted Codebreaker to turn it into his signature Giant Swing. As fans counted the seconds out loud, Jericho was forced to tap out.

Lucas Charpiot @LucasCharpiot

Bluffé par la performance de Chris Jericho. À 52 ans, il ne cesse de livrer des performances remarquables.



Vive Castagnoli, vive le BCC, vive



#ROHFinalBattle Oh la soumission sur le Cesaro Swing, je ne l’avais pas vu venir ! 🤯Bluffé par la performance de Chris Jericho. À 52 ans, il ne cesse de livrer des performances remarquables.Vive Castagnoli, vive le BCC, vive @ringofhonor , vive le catch, vive la vie. Oh la soumission sur le Cesaro Swing, je ne l’avais pas vu venir ! 🤯Bluffé par la performance de Chris Jericho. À 52 ans, il ne cesse de livrer des performances remarquables. Vive Castagnoli, vive le BCC, vive @ringofhonor, vive le catch, vive la vie. ❤️#ROHFinalBattle https://t.co/K9mo8l8BWh

With Claudio Castagnoli now becoming the 38th ROH World Champion, it remains to be seen what the future holds for him.

What did you make of the match between Claudio and Jericho? Sound off in the comments below!

