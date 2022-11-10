"That would be the only name really" - Gunther regrets never getting the opportunity to face major AEW star in WWE

WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther has faced several top names like Rey Mysterio and Sheamus since debuting on the main roster. However, he never got the chance to face Cesaro (aka Claudio Castagnoli) while the latter was still signed to the promotion.

Gunther has been on a dominant run of late, successfully defending his title against numerous former champions. Moreover, his incredible body transformation has also been the talk of the pro-wrestling world, as he looks more menacing than ever.

During a recent interview with Ten Count, The Ring General expressed his desire to lock horns with AEW star Claudio Castagnoli. Gunther added that he would have loved to have a series of matches with The Swiss Superman before the latter's WWE departure.

I think almost everybody is really there right now who could be there I guess [chuckles] I would have like I would have loved to always have like a program, or series of matches with Cesaro but that can't happen anymore. But that would be the only name really because besides from that I think our roster built up pretty good again. It's an exciting roster. (3:33 - 3:57)

It remains to be seen if Gunther will ever get the chance to face off against Claudio Castagnoli in the future.

Gunther recently spoke about his controversial loss at WWE Survivor Series

While Gunther is on a dominant run right now, he suffered a shocking defeat at Survivor Series 2019 as part of Team NXT. The former black-and-gold brand's squad lost to Team SmackDown during the show. As a result, many fans were upset with The Ring General's booking at the event.

During the same interview with Ten Count, Gunther revealed his thoughts on the matter.

"There's not much you can say. There was a decision that was made and you go along with it and try to make the best out of it. I don't think it was negative (...) When I started doing my bit in that match and then getting eliminated early, I think that did something to me (...) I think it added to my popularity in that sense because a lot of people spoke about it. I think no harm was done and everybody needs to take a humbling experience here and there." (10:10 - 11:11)

Despite suffering a quick elimination in the aforementioned bout, The Ring General has now made his way to the upper echelons of the WWE roster. Fans must stay tuned to see what is next for Gunther in the company.

