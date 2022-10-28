Intercontinental Champion Gunther showed off his impressive physique and conditioning in a video he posted on social media.

The man formerly known as Walter underwent an amazing body transformation in 2022. While his earlier shape seemed perfect for his character of being a ring technician, his current physique is more in line with what WWE has historically seen in its Superstars.

Ahead of the company's European Tour next week, The Ring General posted a video of him exercising. He displayed a superset which included push-ups, squats, and single-knee bends.

"Wrestlers Conditioning! Ready for Europe," he tweeted

WWE's SmackDown roster will be on a tour to Europe starting next week. The company will put on 4 live shows from October 30 to November 2.

Gunther is currently one of the most over stars on SmackDown. He won the Intercontinental Championship on the June 10 episode of the show and has been one of the most dominant champions in the title's recent history. His series of matches against Sheamus have been the talk of the town for some time. With Ludwig Kaiser and Gioanni Vinci of Imperium by his side, it is unlikely that the Austrian will lose the belt anytime soon.

Gunther will defend his Intercontinental Championship against Rey Mysterio on next week's SmackDown

Gunther is gearing up to defend his Intercontinental Championship against Rey Mysterio on the November 4 episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

The Austrian Superstar is on a hot streak of great title defenses as of late, as his bouts against Sheamus have been heavily lauded. He now has a very different opponent in the diminutive maestro ahead of him.

Mysterio was transferred to the blue brand after weeks of not being able to defend himself from The Judgment Day with his son Dominik. On his first night on the brand, he won a fatal-four-way match to determine the #1 Contender to the IC title.

It was announced last week that The Master of the 619 will challenge Gunther on November 4, one day before WWE's upcoming premium live event Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The legendary Luchador defeated Ludwig Kaiser of Imperium on last week's (October 21) episode of SmackDown.

While Gunther is expected to win the match and take his Intercontinental Championship to Survivor Series, history has told us that you cannot count Rey Mysterio out of any match.

