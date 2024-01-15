Has AEW quietly removed a former WWE star from the Mogul Embassy? New report sheds light

All Wrestling stables, even those in AEW, require three characters - the brains, the talker, and the brawn. The Mogul Embassy had all of that when the faction made its entry into AEW, but one look at the recent on-screen happenings makes one wonder whether The Mogul Embassy is still intact sans any changes.

The Mogul Embassy has the ever-charismatic Swerve Strickland as its leader, and Prince Nana, who has a vibe of his own. That raises the question - has The Mogul Embassy quietly removed Parker Boudreaux from their group?

Boudreaux has been out of action for a while now, and that's attributed to an injury. The 25-year-old wrestler, who has had a stint in WWE under the name Hartland, was last seen on AEW programming in 2023 when he teamed up with Swerve for a bout against Dustin Rhodes and Keith Lee.

Now, there are reports of him being back-stage at the Dynamite: Homecoming show, but it is unclear when he will return to active competition. By being out of action for so many months, there are indications that he is no longer part of The Mogul Embassy. This raises an interesting situation for The Mogul Embassy. Will there be an entry of a new enforcer in the stable, or is there something else in store?

The Rise and Rise of Strickland in AEW is going good

Swerve Strickland, who has had a storied career in AEW is also rising from strength to strength in the Jacksonville-based company. Some would say he is primed now to be in single competitions, but Creative could take some time more to propel Strickland alone with a big push.

Strickland, as part of Swerve In Our Glory, defeated The Young Bucks and Team Taz to win the AEW Tag Team Championship. As a tag team, he has feuded - and survived - the Lucha Brothers and the Gunn Club. Strickland and his team have defeated The Acclaimed as well. In 2023, Strickland turned heel and won several matches, including one against Brain Pillman. Jr.

His Mogul Embassy had been in a feud with Sting and Darby Allin before they started feuding with The Patriarchy. Strickland has also been part of a highly acclaimed Texas Deathmatch against Adam Page at Full Gear.

Factions and stables in the world of wrestling are there to be broken and with Parker out of action for so long, TK has a deluge of storylines that can be used to make a break-up of The Mogul Embassy possible. Maybe Parker will return and there will be someone else looking to join the Embassy as a brawler. What happens next, remains to be seen.

