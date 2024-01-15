300-pound Brock Lesnar lookalike was backstage at AEW Dynamite - Reports

An AEW star who resembles Brock Lesnar in looks was seen backstage on the latest episode of Dynamite in Jacksonville, Florida, per a report.

The 300-pound star in question is Parker Boudreaux. He has been absent from AEW TV for several months due to an injury. The 25-year-old debuted in the promotion in 2022 following his release from WWE. In the Stamford-based company, he wrestled under the name Harland.

Boudreaux was last seen on an episode of Rampage in March 2023, where he teamed up with Swerve Strickland to take on Dustin Rhodes and Keith Lee in a losing cause. Fans have been anticipating the return of the powerhouse ever since.

Expand Tweet

According to a recent report by Fightful Select, Parker Boudreaux was seen backstage at the Homecoming edition of Dynamite in Jacksonville, Florida. He was seen greeting friends and co-workers. However, there are seemingly no creative plans for his TV comeback yet.

The report added that Boudreaux is no longer considered a member of The Mogul Embassy internally. Per AEW's official website, his affiliation with the group ended a few months ago.

For those unaware, Wrestling Twitter often compares Boudreaux to former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar because of his looks and impressive physical stature.

AEW star Parker Boudreaux was recently spotted training

Parker Boudreaux was recently seen training inside the ring at a wrestling academy. He could be preparing for his in-ring comeback in 2024 after being away from the squared circle for months.

Boudreaux recently shared a training video on his Instagram handle with the following caption:

"Somewhere Underground.. Gritty late night Sessions🤫," he wrote.

The upstart could face some top names upon his arrival, considering All Elite Wrestling has a stacked roster.

Would you like to see Parker Boudreaux back in AEW soon? Let us know in the comments section below.

A former WWE star said he doesn't gain anything talking about Jim Cornette here