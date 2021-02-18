"I'm not the next Lesnar" - Parker Boudreaux comments on Brock Lesnar comparisons

Parker Boudreaux has chosen to distance himself from comparisons with Brock Lesnar, saying he'd rather be known as "the first Parker Boudreaux."

In a short yet impactful tweet, the new WWE signee made his stance on the issue abundantly clear. Here's what Parker Boudreaux had to say on the issue:

"I’m not the next Lesnar. I’m the first Parker Boudreaux."

I’m not the next Lesnar. I’m the first Parker Boudreaux😈 #staywoke — Parker Boudreaux (@ParkerBoudreaux) February 17, 2021

Comparisons between Parker Boudreaux and former WWE Champion Brock Lensar have been rife since the former American Football player entered the world of professional wrestling.

Citing his looks, physique and intimidating presence as an athlete, many fans and wrestlers alike have noticed the similarities between the two men. The comparisons have gone as far as Parker Boudreaux being affectionately titled "The Next Big Thing" - the same moniker that was adopted by Brock Lesnar during his earlier years in WWE.

Influential names in the wrestling business, including the likes of Paul Heyman and Triple H - who recently spoke to SK Wrestling regarding Parker Boudreaux - have all tipped the young star for big things.

Who is Parker Boudreaux?

Parker Boudreaux has recently signed a developmental deal with WWE and is looking to kickstart his pro wrestling career in the next few months. But wrestling was not always the sport of choice for the powerhouse.

He began his sporting journey in American Football where he achieved considerable success during his education, before he suffered a concussion late last year. It is understood this injury is what led Parker Bourdeaux to trade the football helmet for wrestling boots.

Once it was known "The Next Big Thing" was seeking a start in professional wrestling, various individuals and promotions threw their names in the hat to have the impressive youngster sign with them or their relevant promotion.

However, Parker Boudreaux is now headed for NXT after signing with WWE. It will be interesting to see how he develops as a talent over the coming months, leading up to his eventual wrestling debut.