Triple H opens up about NXT's latest acquisition, 'The Next Big Thing' Parker Boudreaux (Exclusive)

On the latest global media call previewing NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day, Triple H spoke on various topics, including the signing of Parker Boudreaux.

It was reported a few days ago that Parker Boudreaux had signed with WWE and will be part of NXT. With a physical appearance similar to that of Brock Lesnar and nicknamed "The Next Big Thing" by Paul Heyman himself, Boudreaux has the attention of the whole pro-wrestling world right now.

SK Wrestling had the pleasure of asking Triple H about NXT's latest acquisition Parker Boudreaux. When quizzed about the 22-year-old and if he would be fast-tracked to NXT TV, this is what Triple H had to say:

"It's funny that people look at Parker (Boudreaux) and they say, 'Oh my God! He looks like the next Brock Lesnar.' So everybody goes, 'He's the next big thing.' He's got a big personality and we'll see what we can do."

"For all of this, you have to be ready to be a performer. Even Brock Lesnar wasn't a guy like that, as amazing as an athlete that he is like Parker. You got to be trained, you got to know what you are doing. Everything's got to do be done safely."

"I am incredibly excited about Parker Boudreaux coming in. We have a lot of people coming in the door. Just as much as I am about people that have been here for a while, like Rik Bugez and a lot of people that are in the door that are at the cusp but COVID has slowed that down. But they are right there."

"When I say the future is bright, that is what I am talking about. The ability for those who are in those positions, to be able to explode and grow into The Next, uhm, I don't want to use "Next Big Thing" because everybody thinks about Brock, but to be that next star, to be that next megastar."

Triple H also gave the example of The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin and how everything boils down to the individual. He said that wrestlers could be given the opportunity and the platform, but it all depends on how the performer utilizes it.

High praise from Triple H but Parker Boudreaux might have to wait a little bit longer before debuting on NXT

Parker Boudreaux may have just signed for WWE, but there is already a Superstar who can't wait to get in the ring with him. After news broke that Boudreaux had signed with NXT, RAW Superstar Riddle took to Twitter to suggest that he wanted to face "The Next Big Thing".

Triple H has suggested that Parker Boudreaux might not be ready for weekly television and might have to go through the Performance Center to become more of a finished product.