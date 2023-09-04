Has AEW surpassed WWE? Kurt Angle shares his take

Since starting operations in 2019, AEW has become one of the largest professional wrestling promotions in the world and a big competition for WWE. All Elite Wrestling, spearheaded by Tony Khan, has done a great job at delivering a compelling product to wrestling fans.

Speaking on the Grue Rume Show, Kurt Angle talked about the competition between AEW and WWE.

The WWE Hall of Famer stated that while Tony Khan's company is doing pretty well in the ratings department and sometimes came close to beating WWE, the Stamford-based promotion is a giant in the pro-wrestling world, worth nine billion dollars, and is hard to compete with.

Angle added that while Tony Khan has money, it is still less than WWE.

"I think everybody’s doing a good job today in WWE and AEW. It’s crazy because fans pick sides. They pick who their favorite is, and WWE is still in the lead. I think they’ll always be in the lead. Don’t get me wrong, AEW is doing great, but they’ve done pretty well on ratings. From time to time, they’ve actually came close to beating WWE in ratings at certain points but the WWE is just a monster. They’re a company that’s worth nine billion dollars and when you have that kind of money behind you, it’s just really hard to compete with. Don’t get me wrong, Tony Khan has money too, but not WWE type of money," said Kurt Angle. [H/T Wrestling News]

Tony Khan talks about CM Punk firing at AEW All Out media scrum, says it was the right move

All Elite Wrestling recently terminated the contract of Phillip Brooks (CM Punk) due to a backstage altercation with Jack Perry at All In pay-per-view last week, which led to things getting physical.

The Jacksonville-based promotion recently held its All Out pay-per-view in Chicago. Speaking on media scrum following the event, Tony Khan thanked The Straight Edge Superstar for his contribution to the company and called Punk's termination a difficult but right decision.

"I don't want to discuss the terms of the separation in that sense. I very much want to thank CM Punk, Phil, for everything he did in AEW as a wrestler. I don't think it was an easy decision for anybody on the discipline committee, or the outside counsel, or for me to do something like that. I do think it was the right move. As far as what's going to happen in the future, I can't speak to that. I'm not the attorney who interpret all that language," he said.

