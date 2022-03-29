Has WWE legend Bret Hart ever appeared in AEW?

Bret Hart is "the best there is, the best there was, and the best there ever will be". While some fans could argue over the truth of that, it's undeniable that he's stepped into the ring with some of the best and beaten them cleanly.

Hart has been synonymous with WWE since the late '80s, even after leaving the company, and has even been inducted into its prestigious Hall of Fame. Recently, there's been an increase in rumors of the legend jumping over to AEW, much like his fellow WCW alumni Sting.

But has Bret Hart ever made an appearance for AEW?

The answer is yes, though it was a very brief one. Some fans may recall that The Hitman was the one who originally presented the All Elite Wrestling Championship. During the company's first-ever official pay-per-view, Double or Nothing 2019, it was Hart who unveiled the AEW World title in the ring.

Since his original appearance, Hart has not shown up for the company again. However, in recent weeks, former AEW Tag Team Champions FTR have heavily teased his involvement.

Ever since FTR fired former manager Tully Blanchard, the duo have subtly made references to Hart. During a backstage segment, the team was berrated by the Young Bucks. The Jackson brothers claimed that FTR could even get a manager that is "the best there is," but that they'd still lose.

The rumors were further pushed after Dax recently used Bret Hart's signature Sharpshooter, a move similar to Sting's Scorpion Deathlock but different in execution.

Bret Hart has shot down the rumors of his possible AEW return

OVP - Retro Wrestling Podcast @ovppodcast 28 years ago today:



New WWF Champion, Bret Hart, appears on Monday Night Raw. 28 years ago today:New WWF Champion, Bret Hart, appears on Monday Night Raw. https://t.co/965MVuaMv9

During a virtual signing with Signed By Superstars, The Hitman was asked if he'd be appearing in AEW soon. The star quickly shot the question down with a single sentence:

"Go there and do what?" (H/T: Post Wrestling)

While there is no definitive news on Bret Hart's signing with AEW or even making an appearance, the hints are continuously being dropped by FTR. Hart could possibly be keeping things quiet to ensure his potential appearance is a surprise.

Alternatively, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler could simply be baiting the legend's arrival as a way to tease fans. Ultimately, fans will simply have to wait and see if Hart makes the jump to the company by catching AEW Dynamite over the next few weeks.

