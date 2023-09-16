Has CM Punk subtly teased a blockbuster WWE return at Survivor Series 2023? Looking at the hints 

Two weeks after his AEW firing, CM Punk made an appearance earlier today to provide commentary during the CFFC MMA 125 event. While at the event, he subtly hinted at an important event in the near future.

The former AEW World Champion was immediately linked to WWE following his release from AEW. This was a promotion he previously worked for, so he had ties to people there already. There has been no confirmation of any talks between the two sides at this point.

While on commentary earlier, CM Punk was asked if he had time on his hands, to which he replied that he was free for the next two months. This was a very specific answer from the Straight Edge Superstar, which could have meant that he was hinting at an event he would be at two months from now.

UFC Fight Pass posted the clip, but cut off right before he said two months. Fans who watched the full telecast confirmed that he had indeed said two months specifically, and right after, was asked if he had appeared at the stock exchange for the merger between WWE and UFC.

An event that many fans have been waiting for that takes place two months from now is WWE's Survivor Series, which will be coincidentally held at the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Punk's home state. He may have teased an appearance at the pay-per-view.

Footage of CM Punk blading during match against Samoa Joe surfaces online

At AEW All In, CM Punk faced Samoa Joe for the "Real" World Championship. This would end up being his final match in AEW, as he was released less than a week later.

During the match, the former AEW World Champion could be seen with a bloodied-up face, but despite that, he took the victory over Joe that night. More than two weeks since that moment, footage from the fans has come out, showing Punk blading himself to create that bloodied-up look, adding to the match's intensity.

This definitely shows how dedicated wrestlers are to their craft, and making their performance mean all the much more for the viewers.

Now, despite all recent reports, there has been no confirmation from WWE that they have even considered signing CM Punk back to their promotion. People will have to wait and see for more developments, or a shocking appearance.

