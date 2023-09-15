Unseen AEW All In footage of CM Punk secretly blading goes viral after his release

Former AEW World Champion CM Punk is no longer a part of the All Elite promotion, but a clip of his last match in the company at All In is going viral.

For the past few weeks, CM Punk has dominated the wrestling headlines for all the wrong reasons. He allegedly had a backstage altercation with Jack Perry before his match at AEW All In last month. Following the incident, Tony Khan fired him after days for endangering the production team.

While the debate regarding whether TK made the right or wrong decision is still ongoing, Punk's match against Samoa Joe seems forgotten somewhere. It was the opening match of the main card for the Wembley show, and it's fair to say that it was a near-perfect opener, as both of them gave their best.

Expand Tweet

The Second City Saint was also bloodied and battered during the match before eventually capturing the victory over Joe.

Meanwhile, a clip has been going viral all over social media where Punk could be seen blading himself under the announce table to add the blood element to the match.

The clip of CM Punk blading himself at AEW All In can be seen by clicking this link.

Samoa Joe was the one to calm CM Punk down after the backstage altercation

CM Punk allegedly got involved in a brawl with Jack Perry backstage at AEW All In. He also reportedly lunged at Tony Khan, and things turned ugly.

Nonetheless, Samoa Joe was reportedly the one to handle everything like a leader. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter:

"Joe was very upset and went to calm Punk down. Another person said that many of the wrestlers think both Perry and Punk were at fault, and when the talent found out, they got more motivated to put on great matches. It kind of brought everyone together and Samoa Joe was a real leader," the report stated.

Expand Tweet

After things were settled down, Punk was convinced to work his match immediately and went on to have an absolute banger against Joe. Only time will tell when fans will see the Best in the World back inside the squared circle.

What is your reaction to the viral clip? Sound off in the comments section below.