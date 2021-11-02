Has Cody Rhodes lost the support of the AEW fanbase?

Since the beginning of AEW, Cody Rhodes has always been one of the faces of the organization.

And rightfully so. He's not only a talented big match performer but also an Executive Vice President and the company's spokesman. So it makes sense that Tony Khan would want to put one of his most important stars in a shining spotlight.

Initially, the AEW audience embraced this, as they saw Cody as one of the men responsible for the launch of their favorite wrestling company. He had great matches, including an instant classic with his brother, Dustin.

However, the tides has turned for Cody Rhodes

In his recent match with Malakai Black, it was pretty obvious who the crowd was behind.

It was an unusual response considering Black was considered the heel in their showdown. And as hard as Rhodes seemed to try to get the crowd behind him, it fell on deaf ears and was answered with loud jeers.

This shouldn't surprise anyone. If you pay attention to social media lately, you'll see that many AEW fans are starting to think that Cody has been over-utilized and overexposed. Many also believe he has used his power backstage to put himself in a lot of high-profile matches that other performers may have deserved.

In other words? Maybe the fans are just starting to get tired of him.

Several experts and former wrestlers, like Konnan and Booker T, have expressed that Rhodes might need to turn heel. However, the veteran star and former AEW TNT champion has vowed not to do so.

Another factor in this whole saga has also been Rhodes' wife, Brandi, who a HUGE part of the fanbase feels has gotten way too much TV time. Especially since they have basically anointed themselves as 'Mr. and Mrs. AEW'.

Now, with the couple having their own reality show based on their lives, we're going to be seeing a lot more of both of them. Which will make that resentment grow even further.

It's hard to say where this is all headed, but perhaps a shocking heel turn is what's best for him right now. It would give his character a fresh coat of paint and definitely draw heat from the audience.

With the way he dresses and his ability to cut a promo, Cody Rhodes could become almost a 'Lex Luthor'-type supervillian in All Elite Wrestling, claiming the fans were the ones who turned on him.

It will be interesting to see where this will lead to. Especially if the boos continue to get louder and louder in the weeks ahead.

What do you think about the AEW fans' recent reaction to Cody Rhodes? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

