"I think people got sick of him" – WCW veteran Konnan wants popular AEW star to turn heel

WCW legend Konnan recently explained why AEW star Cody Rhodes has been getting booed lately.

Despite fans wanting to see him embrace the negative side, Rhodes has bluntly stated that he won't turn heel. In several podcast interviews, the former WWE superstar even noted that he would hang up his boots before turning on anyone.

Speaking on Keepin It 100 podcast, Konnan said Cody Rhodes hates to accept that he's disingenuous. The WCW legend believes that fans boo Rhodes because of his position in the company, given his EVP role and running a reality show.

Considering the heat, Konnan added that Rhodes should turn heel at this point:

"I think that there's something just disingenuous about Cody where he seems like he's not, you know, really a sincere guy kind of. And I just think that a lot of people are probably thinking this guy's an EVP, he's got his wife on here. He's got his own reality show."

"I think people just kind of got sick of him, you know, and, I also read him saying something like, I'll never turn heel. I would never do that. You know, there's no way I'm gonna do it, especially now that I have a kid and all this other stuff. I'm thinking to myself, why not? He definitely has heat. I would turn him heel."

James Wright @RingRustReviews #AEWDynamite 27.10.21: Cody Rhodes standing in the ring and saying point blank that he won't turn is one of the bravest, and perhaps stupidest things I have ever heard from a professional wrestler. The only problem is he has the talent to be a great heel! #MissedOpportunity #AEWDynamite 27.10.21: Cody Rhodes standing in the ring and saying point blank that he won't turn is one of the bravest, and perhaps stupidest things I have ever heard from a professional wrestler. The only problem is he has the talent to be a great heel! #MissedOpportunity https://t.co/FHksYrQFkr

Konnan even shared his thoughts on Rhodes' recent bout against Malakai Black. The WCW legend liked their bout while praising Rhodes' promo and in-ring abilities. However, he thinks that people are getting sick of the AEW star:

"Let me also say this I also consider him a top guy. I think his promos are top-notch, and he's a very good worker. That match with Malakai Black was very good, but I think people got sick of him."

Cody Rhodes will face Andrade El Idolo on this week's AEW Dynamite

After finally pulling off a victory against Malakai Black a few weeks ago, Cody Rhodes will be looking to gain momentum when he faces Andrade El Idolo. The bout will go down in the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite.

Last week, Andrade and Black formed an unlikely alliance to assault Rhodes. However, PAC came out to even the odds. With AEW Full Gear fast approaching, one can expect a tag team showdown between the two duos.

Do you agree with Konnan's opinion on Cody Rhodes's potential heel turn? Sound off in the comments section below.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

(If you use any quotes from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling)

A former WCW Champion thinks that Eric Bischoff vs. Tony Khan is staged. Find out more here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh

LIVE POLL Q. Do you want Cody Rhodes to turn heel? Yes No 4 votes so far