Has former WWE NXT Champion's heel turn signaled the end of major AEW faction? Looking at the hints

Former WWE star Pac made his return to AEW after six months on the latest episode of Dynamite. He has also introduced himself as the fifth member of the Blackpool Combat Club heading into the Blood and Guts match next week. Now, with this new alliance, this begs the question, what about the Death Triangle?

The trio was formed back in 2020 when Pac and The Lucha Brothers (Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fénix) formed an alliance to take on the Best Friends. They started off as the top heel at the time. After forming a group, they had an AEW World Tag Team Championship run and a one-time AEW World Trios Championship run.

For the entirety of November last year up to mid-January this year, the Death Triangle was in a feud with The Elite. This feud ended when the stable lost their World Trios titles in the Best-of-Seven Series final match to The Elite on the January 11 edition of Dynamite.

Pac suffered an injury, and that was the last time fans saw him on TV to this day. To the surprise of many, in his return, the former NXT Champion was seen with the Blackpool Combat Club instead of the Death Triangle, possibly a sign of a change of allegiance.

Pac siding with the Blackpool Combat Club has made the match a whole lot more interesting. However, siding with them means possibly Pac leaving his former faction, The Death Triangle. While there is no confirmation of this, it may be implied already.

Pac's last feud with The Elite resulted in a loss and an injury for him, this change of allegiance may be solely about his thirst for revenge and how this has become his top priority.

Recap: The Death Triangle as AEW World Trios Champions

Back in early September last year, The Elite became the inaugural AEW World Trios Champions. This was a short-lived reign, as the same night, the Brawl-Out incident occurred, and due to their suspension, they had to be stripped of their titles.

In the Dynamite after All Out 2022, the Death Triangle beat the Best Friends to win the vacant World Trios titles.

They held on to the titles till The Elite's return in November, where the two trios began a months-long fight in what was a best-of-seven series for the championship. The fight went on to a seventh match, where The Elite won to regain the titles they never lost.

The Lucha Brothers are currently the ROH World Tag Team Champions. Considering their run-in with Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta for the titles a couple of months back, it is interesting that Pac still sided with the BCC. This gives more proof that he is not affiliated with the Death Triangle anymore.

How do you feel about the Death Triangle possibly going their separate ways? Let us know your reactions in the comments section below.

