Has MJF moved on from ex-fiancé? Identity of woman who AEW champion kissed on Dynamite disclosed 

This week's edition of AEW Dynamite held quite the celebration for MJF. He kickstarted the show with a re-bar mitzvah and his 27th birthday. The occasion was marked with much gusto as the AEW Champion made his way to the ring accompanied by four women.

The 27-year old is known for his over-the-top commemorations of varied events. Ahead of MJF's match with CM Punk last year, he was carried to the ring on a throne. He proceeded to receive kisses from a few friends who kept him company. His then-girlfriend Naomi Rosenblum also made an appearance and the two shared a kiss on-screen. In September last year, the current champion announced that he and Naomi were engaged. However, there seemed to be trouble in paradise when, during his fiery promo against Bryan Danielson last month, MJF claimed that he was distraught, given that his fiancé had left him.

At the commencement of his re-bar mitzvah, the young AEW star received a kiss on the cheek by three of the four women before sharing a passionate kiss with the last. While not many were aware of who the woman was, it was later claimed to be 31-year old Canadian model and wrestler Seleziya Sparx. She shared a story on Instagram tagging the other women at the event, citing how everyone around them was asking how they landed the roles on the promotion. However, it remains unclear whether the two are dating in real life or whether the moment shared on-screen was just for the segment.

The event was later crashed by the 'four pillars' of AEW, Jungle Boy, Sammy Guevara and Darby Allin. All three stars took shots at the champion and claimed their rights to his title. Thus, seemingly setting up the next in line for the AEW World Championship.

MJF's mother has never shied away from blasting him online and at shows

MJF has remained in character on and off screen, making it difficult for fans to decipher the true nature of his personality. Over the years, his mother Nina Friedman also mocked and called him out during his many feuds on social media and with expletive placards at events.

A couple of years ago, the AEW star forgot to wish her for Mother's Day and on the week's edition of Dynamite, she attended the event with her husband holding a placard calling MJF an 'a**hole'.

"This a****le" forgot to wish me a happy mothers day."

The self-proclaimed devil defended his title against The American Dragon in a 60-minute Iron Man match at Revolution. The hellacious bout continued over time and garnered much acclaim from the wrestling fraternity.

