MJF's mom spotted holding a placard with an explicit message for the AEW star on Dynamite 

MJF's mom, Nina Friedman, was spotted sitting in the crowd during this week's AEW Dynamite, where she held a hilarious placard with a message for her son.

This week's Dynamite emanated from Long Island, New York, The Salt of the Earth's hometown, where his parents also reside. While the crowd was firmly in support of the AEW star, raining down boos on Wardlow during their contract signing segment, his mother voiced a big issue she had with her son.

Nina Friedman held a placard in which she termed MJF an "a****e" and added that he had forgotten to wish her on Mother's Day. Check out the picture of Maxwell Jacob Friedman's mother from this week's AEW Dynamite here.

Even earlier this week, Nina Friedman had sent out a tweet, writing that she wasn't expecting her son to wish her on Mother's Day. She also urged fans to show on Dynamite at the UBS Arena, Long Island, to wish her in place of her son.

What went down during MJF and Wardlow's contract signing on AEW Dynamite?

As mentioned above, The Pinnacle leader received a hero's welcome on this week's Dynamite, with fans eating up every word coming out of his mouth. On the contrary, his rival and rising babyface, Wardlow, who has been receiving favorable reactions everywhere else, was booed out of the building at the UBS Arena.

The Pinnacle leader presented two significant challenges for Mr.Mayhem upon clearing which he would receive a match against him at Double or Nothing. MJF revealed that he would whip Wardlow 10 times and that the 34-year-old performer would face Shawn Spears in a Steel Cage Match, with MJF as the special referee.

#AEWDynamite This segment was sensational. From the crowd reactions, MJF talking his smack and Wardlow going on a rampage. Great stuff. This segment was sensational. From the crowd reactions, MJF talking his smack and Wardlow going on a rampage. Great stuff.#AEWDynamite https://t.co/HvfGqlAHIi

If Wardlow fails to win the match against Spears, he would be barred from signing a contract with AEW, thus canceling their Double or Nothing bout. This feud is only getting hotter every week, and it'll be interesting to see if Mr. Mayhem can overcome the challenges put ahead by MJF.

What did you make of MJF-Wardlow's segment from this week's Dynamite? Do you see Mr.Mayhem defeating Spears in the Steel Cage Match? Sound off in the comments section below.

