AEW Dynamite Results: Wardlow to wrestle former WWE star; 39-year wrestling veteran attacks Chris Jericho; Jeff Hardy in the main event (May 11th, 2022)

This week's AEW Dynamite was one of the most stacked in recent memory, with several entertaining matches. The Owen Hart Foundation Tournament was also underway, with several matches featuring some of the top stars.

Performers like CM Punk, Jeff Hardy, Adam Cole, Toni Storm, Jungle Boy, and more were scheduled to compete.

JAS Appreciation Society also came out to give a victory speech on the show.

Adam Cole vs. Dax Harwood on AEW Dynamite

Harwood and Cole kickstarted their Owen Hart Foundation Tournament quarter-final match on AEW Dynamite with some back-and-forth reversals. The former NXT Champion hit a neckbreaker on Dax Harwood, gaining control.

Harwood tried applying the Sharpshooter, but Cole countered it into a pinfall attempt for a close count. The action soon spilled to the outside, where Adam Cole sent his opponent crashing into the steel steps multiple times. Cole then sent Harwood crashing into the ring post to assert his dominance in the match.

The Panama City Playboy continued to be in the driver's seat throughout the commercial break. Back on the live broadcast, the Long Island crowd rallied behind Dax Harwood, who got back on his feet and hit a couple of German suplexes on Cole. However, Adam Cole quickly countered by hitting suplexes of his own.

Next, Dax Harwood hit the Slingshot Powerbomb for a close count. Cole recovered and hit a Brainbuster on his opponent, after which he took position to hit the Superkick. Although Harwood countered it with a flurry of offense, he ultimately fell to the maneuver from Adam Cole but managed to kick out.

Next, Cole went for the Panama City Sunrise, but Dax Harwood turned it into a Piledriver to almost secure the win. He finally applied the Sharpshooter, but Adam Cole quickly got out of it, with Harwood struggling with a weakened back. The former NXT Champion now applied the Sharpshooter on Harwood, as the latter finally tapped out owing to the extreme pain in his lower back.

Adam Cole defeated Dax Harwood

Grade: A

CM Punk vs. John Silver on AEW Dynamite

The Straight Edge Superstar was resoundingly booed by the Long Island crowd, seemingly due to his heated feud with the city's native, MJF. The match on AEW Dynamite began with CM Punk being overwhelmed by John Silver's furious speed, forcing him to roll out of the ring.

Once he got back in, Punk hit a picture-perfect Clothesline on Silver to finally turn the tide in his favor in this match. The former WWE Champion hit a knee to the mid-section of the Dark Order member, further strengthening his hold.

John Silver found his way back into the match when Punk accidentally went crashing into the turnbuckle. The Dark Order member then hit a Brainbuster for a close count. Moments later, CM Punk had a staredown with Hangman Page in the commentary box. He then hit a Buckshot Lariat, Page's finisher, on John Silver out of nowhere to pick up the win.

CM Punk defeated John Silver on AEW Dynamite

Grade: B +

Post-match, CM Punk and the AEW World Champion came face-to-face, where the former vowed to treat him the same way as he did John Silver. Moreover, Punk also promised Hangman Page would shake his hands at Double or Nothing, whether conscious or unconscious.

Backstage, Britt Baker hyped Jamie Hayter's match against Toni Storm from the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.

Danhausen vs. Tony Nese on AEW Dynamite

Moments after the match started, Danhausen was about to curse Tony Nese, but Mark Sterling distracted him. This allowed the former WWE star to hit the Running Knee on Danhausen for the squash win.

Tony Nese defeated Danhausen on AEW Dynamite

Grade: C

Post-match, The Premier Athlete, hit another Running Knee on Danhausen. He was about to hit it again when Hook's music hit, and he came out. Nese and Sterling quickly cleared the ring as soon as Hook entered. The 23-year-old finally shook hands with Danhausen to cement their friendship.

MJF-Wardlow contract signing on AEW Dynamite

The Salt of the Earth, accompanied by Shawn Spears, sat across Wardlow in the ring. MJF also put himself and Long Island over, saying it was the most magical place in the world. The Pinnacle leader then tricked the crowd into booing Wardlow when the latter spoke.

MJF took back center stage and said Wardlow would get "whipped" by him at AEW Double or Nothing 2022. He revealed that Mr. Mayhem would first wrestle in a Steel Cage Match against Spears, with MJF as the guest referee.

The Salt of the Earth added that if Wardlow lost the match to Shawn Spears, he would be barred from signing a contract with All Elite Wrestling. The 34-year-old performer was unable to sign the contract with the handcuffs on. After security removed his handcuffs and he signed the contract, Wardlow went on a rampage, taking everyone out, including Shawn Spears.

He also almost took out MJF, but Mark Sterling interfered. While The Pinnacle leader escaped, Wardlow powerbombed Sterling through the table and had a staredown with MJF to end this segment on AEW Dynamite.

Ricky Starks (C) vs. Jungle Boy for the FTW Championship on AEW Dynamite

The match on AEW Dynamite started with Starks and Jungle Boy engaging in some fast-paced back-and-forth action. The action soon spilled to the outside, where Jungle Boy hammered several punches and chops on Ricky Starks.

Back inside the ring, the Team Taz member hit a stomp on his opponent, but the AEW Tag Team Champion soon retaliated by hitting a dropkick. Back from the commercial break, Jungle Boy hit a Lariat on the FTW Champion, followed by a DDT for a close two-count. Starks made several attempts to execute the Roshambo, but Jungle Boy always found a way to counter it.

The AEW Tag Team Champion then locked in the Snare Trap, but Ricky Starks quickly reached the ropes. The Team Taz member soon went outside and brought out his FTW Championship to attack Jungle Boy. However, Swerve Strickland came out and confronted Starks.

While the distracted referee asked Strickland to leave the ring, Rick Starks used this to his advantage by hitting the Roshambo for the win.

Ricky Starks defeated Jungle Boy on AEW Dynamite

Grade: B

Post-match, Powerhouse Hobbs and Keith Lee came out, with both Lee & Strickland and Hobbs & Starks signaling towards chasing the AEW Tag Team Titles. Jungle Boy was left distraught in the ring, with Christian Cage consoling him.

Jericho Appreciation Society was in the ring on AEW Dynamite, with Chris Jericho boasting that he and his stablemates destroyed Eddie Kingston and Proud & Powerful. However, the faction was soon interrupted by Jon Moxley.

Le Champion warned Moxley to leave the ring, saying it was just him against the five members of Jericho Appreciation Society. Bryan Danielson, Wheeler Yuta, and William Regal also walked down the entrance ramp. Eddie Kingston and Proud & Powerful also emerged out of nowhere from behind.

The two sides quickly came to blows, with William Regal landing a left hand on Chris Jericho. The stable promptly cleared the ring while Blackpool Combat Club, Eddie Kingston, and Proud & Powerful stood tall inside the ring.

Toni Storm vs. Jamie Hayter on AEW Dynamite

Hayter and Storm kickstarted things in their Owen Hart Foundation Tournament match on AEW Dynamite by trading some quick reversals. Jamie Hayter soon hit a big boot on Toni Storm, with the latter falling on the outside. However, the former WWE SmackDown Superstar made it back into the ring just in time.

Hayter was now firmly in control of the match, methodically wearing down Storm. Back from the commercial break, both performers were trading brutal chops. Next, Toni Storm planted two DDTs on Hayter, one inside the ring and the other outside. Next, Storm hit a crossbody on Jamie Hayter, but the latter quickly recovered and executed a backbreaker on her opponent.

Both performers were now on the top rope, from where Hayter hit a Superplex. After a few more quick reversals, Storm hit the Storm Zero out of nowhere to qualify for the semi-finals of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.

Toni Storm defeated Jamie Hayter

Grade: B

Backstage, Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti interrupted Frankie Kazarian's interview, warning him to stay wary of TNT Champion Scorpio Sky.

Darby Allin vs. Jeff Hardy in an Anything Goes Match on AEW Dynamite

The former TNT Champion hit a Top Rope Suicida on Jeff Hardy as soon as the match started on AEW Dynamite. Darby Allin soon pulled out steel chairs and lined up several together. However, The Charismatic Enigma attacked Allin from behind and hit a Clothesline to take him down.

Moments later, Darby Allin sent his opponent spine-first into the ring post. Soon, the ladder also came into play, with Jeff Hardy pulling it out from under the ring. The veteran performer placed Allin on the pile of chairs on the outside. Hardy then climbed the ladder, but Darby Alin recovered just in time and sent his opponent crashing.

The former TNT Champion then climbed the Ladder and delivered a Swanton Bomb on Jeff Hardy on the pile of steel chairs. Darby Allin attempted a Coffin Drop back inside the ring, but the former WWE Superstar moved aside just in time, sending his opponent crashing onto the ring apron.

Jeff next placed Allin on the steel steps and took position for a Swanton Bomb. As it turned out, Allin recovered just in time, with Hardy landing directly onto the steps. Allin delivered a Coffin Drop back in the ring, but The Charismatic Enigma kicked out and rolled up the former TNT Champion to advance in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.

Jeff Hardy defeated Darby Allin

Grade: A -

This week's AEW Dynamite significantly improved from last week's episode, thanks to several memorable matches on the show. The opening bout between Adam Cole and Dax Harwood and the main event between Jeff Hardy and Darby Allin stood out.

Grade: A -

Edited by Arpit Shrivastava