Has The House of Black member corrupted a popular female AEW star? Looking at the hints

The House of Black has a history of corrupting some AEW stars. A classic example was Julia Hart turning on The Varsity to realize her full potential, and joining the faction. Could a second star already have been corrupted?

In the past, Julia Hart was corrupted by the black mist, and is now the sole female member of the faction. As of late, she has been targeting the locker room, putting the whole roster on notice. But could she have already corrupted someone in the process?

Skye Blue was one of the stars who Julia Hart first targeted. A few weeks ago, she was on the receiving end of black mist being sprayed on her face. A week after that, she still came out to help the rest of her friends who were also attacked by the House of Black member.

This week, she came out for her match against Toni Storm on Dynamite looking and acting a little different than usual. While she did have her usual entrance, she did not have her regular bright smile. It was also seen that she had much darker eye makeup than usual. This could be a tease that she was transitioning to a darker version of herself.

House of Black member Julia Hart to take time off TV

House of Black's Julia Hart has been on a roll lately. Her recent 28-match win streak was broken by Kris Statlander at WrestleDream, but nonetheless, it was an impressive feat.

As she revealed recently, she is set to get married to AEW star Lee Johnson in a week's time. Fightful Select confirmed that she and Johnson will take some time off for their honeymoon.

Her time away from the promotion could open up an opportunity for someone else to stand in her place. With both Malakai Black and Julia Hart set to miss some time for now, this would be the perfect time for a new member to join their ranks.

What are your thoughts on Skye Blue becoming a member of the House of Black? Let us know in the comments section below.