A prominent young AEW star is reportedly set to take time off in the wake of their title match at this past weekend's WrestleDream pay-per-view. The star in question is House of Black member Julia Hart.

Julia Hart was on an impressive win streak prior to WrestleDream, having claimed victory in 28 straight matches. However, her momentum was halted by the formidable Kris Statlander. The two battled at WrestleDream in Seattle over Statlander's TBS Championship, and Hart was unable to get the job done.

The House of Black member recently announced that her wedding with fellow AEW star Lee Johnson will take place next Friday, October 13th. Fightful Select has now reported that both Hart and Johnson are set to take time off for their honeymoon.

Lee Johnson has been building his name in Ring of Honor recently and has competed for both the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Championship and the ROH World title in the past two months.

Julia Hart has become one of AEW's most prominent young stars

All Elite Wrestling has been focusing on many of its young homegrown stars recently, with the likes of MJF, The Acclaimed, and Kris Statlander all currently holding championship gold. The company has also been pushing Julia Hart to the forefront of the women's division.

Hart, at only 21 years old, has taken the ball and run with it. Her character evolution since joining The House of Black has run parallel to her improvement in the ring and position on the card. Although her undefeated streak came to an end at the hands of Kris Statlander, many fans are excited to see what the future holds for AEW's resident witch.

