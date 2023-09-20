[Photo] Julia Hart reveals her wedding date to AEW star

AEW star Julia Hart revealed earlier today the date of her wedding to Lee Johnson, who is also a member of the All Elite Wrestling roster.

The two stars announced their engagement in early October last year. Johnson has been known for being introduced as a member of the Nightmare Family under Cody Rhodes and QT Marshall before joining Marshall as a member of The Factory. Hart, on the other hand, was originally with the Varsity Blondes but is now a heel with The House of Black.

On her latest Instagram story, Julia Hart posted a picture with her fiancé Lee Johnson with a timer to their wedding included. It says almost 23 days from today, which would be on October 13 this year. That would mark just over a year since their engagement.

Julia Hart's Instagram story

When was Julia Hart last seen in AEW?

Julia Hart has been with The House of Black for more than a year and has been with them throughout their time as AEW World Trios Champions.

Almost a month ago, as a member of the faction, she had the chance to appear at AEW's biggest event to date, All In, when she stood ringside for The House of Black's match against The Acclaimed.

During the match, she was on the receiving end of one of The Acclaimed's moves, Scissor Me Timbers. Following the match, where The House of Black was finally dethroned, Hart gave a simple three-emoji reaction to her spot during the match, which showed that she was not in any way happy with what happened.

Since then, neither Hart nor any member of The House of Black has made an appearance on any AEW show. It remains to be seen when they will return to programming.

Expand Tweet

A big congratulations to the happy couple, and we at Sportskeeda hope for a great future for the two AEW stars.