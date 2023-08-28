Julia Hart reacts following multiple male AEW stars' attack at All In 2023

AEW All In 2023 featured several high-profile matches and quite a few title changes. House of Black shockingly lost the World Trios Title to The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn. Julia Hart also had a physical altercation with the babyface trio during the bout and has now commented on the spot.

Hart has often tried to tilt the odds in House of Black's favor during the faction's matches. While she often gets away with interfering, The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn wouldn't allow it at the Wembley Stadium show. Gunn and Max Caster set Hart up for a Scissor Me Timbers maneuver from Anthony Bowens during the trios contest.

AEW posted a clip of the sequence on its official Twitter handle. In response, Julia Hart simply posted a couple of eye-rolling emojis, hinting that she wasn't impressed with the development.

You can view Hart's post below:

Austin Gunn recently reacted to his father, Billy, coming out of retirement to team up with The Acclaimed. The Gunn Club is now a part of Bullet Club Gold, and as such, the group can feud with the Hall of Famer and The Acclaimed in the coming weeks.

Julia Hart was involved in a high-risk spot on a recent episode of AEW Collision

Shortly after his return to the promotion, Andrade El Idolo kickstarted a heated feud with House of Black. Hart notably stole El Idolo's mask, and the latter attempted to regain it in a ladder match. The 21-year-old interfered in the contest and was pushed off the ladder by the former WWE star. This led to Buddy Matthews and Hart going through a table in the corner.

Despite purposely throwing Julia Hart off the ladder, Andrade El Idolo took to social media to apologize to her and justify his actions.

"I'm sorry @TheJuliaHart, I'm a gentleman and a Latino man, but he has a strong partner, and he had two decisions. One: to fight @SNM_Buddy for the mask. Two: to give everything to save you. You are an amazing witch, but forget about me!!"

It remains to be seen when Julia Hart will compete in her next one-on-one bout. Since joining House of Black, she has impressed fans with her remarkable character work.

