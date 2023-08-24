"Bro shoulda stayed retired" - Billy Gunn's son reacts to his father coming out of retirement at AEW All In

Billy Gunn made his grand surprise return on AEW Dynamite with a huge announcement for All In. However, his son Austin doesn't seem happy about the much-awaited comeback.

A few weeks ago on AEW Collision, Billy Gunn teased retirement from in-ring competition by leaving his boots in the ring after suffering a trios title loss alongside The Acclaimed. Since then, fans have wondered whether Daddy A** retired.

Moreover, rumors regarding his potential return were circulating, with the House of Black continuously attacking The Acclaimed to get Billy's attention. Well, it seems they finally succeeded, as the WWE Hall of Famer made his triumphant return on the latest episode of AEW Dynamite.

Following his comeback, Billy also announced a trios match against House of Black alongside The Acclaimed this Sunday at All In. The veteran called Max Caster and Anthony Bowens his kids during his promo.

This didn't go well for his own children, as Austin Gunn reacted to his father's return and stated he should've stayed retired:

"your KIDS?! bro shoulda stayed retired… #AEWDynamite," Austin tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Moreover, only time will tell what the future has in store for Billy Gunn upon his return and how far he can still go as an in-ring competitor.

What was your reaction to Gunn's return? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video The Cody Rhodes gimmick everyone forgot