AEW All In 2023 Results: Former WWE star appears, Multiple title changes, Adam Cole vs. MJF restarted after controversy

All eyes were on AEW as All In was billed as the 'biggest wrestling show of all time.' With an impressively stacked match card, Tony Khan and his team set out to create history on the most crucial night in the company's history.

When all was said and done, All Elite Wrestling delivered a memorable night of action in the iconic Wembley Arena in London.

They already made news heading into the show by booking a huge angle involving Miro and Powerhouse Hobbs, followed by Paul Wight knocking Satnam Singh out.

The "Zero Hour" AEW pre-show set the stage up perfectly for the evening as 80000+ people were treated to some in-ring action, including the first match for the ROH World Tag Team Championship.

The AEW audience was electric as MJF, and Adam Cole wrestled against the Aussie Open, who surprisingly lost their belts after a solid match. The pre-show was all about title changes as Hook defeated Jack Perry to become a two-time FTW Champion. An eventful Zero Hour offering from AEW was followed by the long-awaited main show, which featured nine matches.

(Zero Hour AEW Pre-Show) Adam Cole & MJF defeated Aussie Open to win the ROH World Tag Team Championship

(Zero Hour AEW Pre-Show) Hook defeated Jack Perry (FTW Rules match for the FTW Championship)

CM Punk defeated Samoa Joe for the "Real World Championship"

Konosuke Takeshita and Bullet Club Gold (Juice Robinson and Jay White) defeated The Golden Elite (Kota Ibushi, Kenny Omega, and "Hangman" Adam Page)

FTR def. The Young Bucks

Eddie Kingston, Orange Cassidy, Best Friends (Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta), and Penta El Zero Miedo defeated Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta), Santana, and Ortiz (Stadium Stampede Match)

Saraya defeated Hikaru Shida, Toni Storm, and Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D.to win the AEW Women's World Championship

Darby Allin and Sting defeated Swerve Strickland and Christian Cage in a Coffin Match

Will Ospreay def. Chris Jericho

Billy Gunn and The Acclaimed defeated House of Black to become the new AEW World Trios Champions

MJF defeated Adam Cole to retain the AEW World Championship

Samoa Joe vs. CM Punk (for the "Real World Championship")

The two veterans of AEW began the main card proceedings, and as expected, the fans inside Wembley were at their voracious best. Joe was out first, followed by Punk, who got a massive reaction before a match against one of his most storied rivals.

They started off with some classic mat wrestling as CM Punk wanted to avoid getting into an all-out brawl with Joe.

The match progressed and picked up pace after Samoa Joe sent CM Punk crashing into the announcer's table, busting him open in the process.

A bloody Punk bought some time with a roundhouse kick. He and Joe beat the ten-count, and Punk began riding on the momentum, connecting with three shoulder tackles, followed by a power move. Samoa Joe shockingly kicked out early and no-sold Punk's offense before landing a massive power slam.

The heat was on Punk as he kicked out of another pinfall after a powerbomb but found himself trapped in a stepover toehold facelock. The "Real" World Champion survived and responded with a submission move in homage to Terry Funk, the spinning toe hold.

Joe recovered and looked for the muscle buster, but CM Punk showed some fight. Punk first bit his opponent before eventually catching him with the Pepsi Plunge from the top rope and finally avenged his loss against his long-time adversary.

Result: CM Punk def. Samoa Joe

The Golden Elite (Kota Ibushi, Kenny Omega, and "Hangman" Adam Page) vs. Konosuke Takeshita and Bullet Club Gold (Juice Robinson and Jay White)

Hangman got the match rolling as The Golden Elite enjoyed control at the expense of Juice Robinson.

Bullet Club Gold didn't have a great time during the early stages of the Trios match as all three members took some damage, and Kenny Omega looked to be in prime form. He did his famous Terminator spot and wiped out Takeshita and Jay White at ringside. The fans loved every bit of that and made sure they made it known to him vocally.

Back in the ring, White evaded another high-flying move from Omega, who missed and landed awkwardly on his knee. The heels saw an opening and began exploiting Kenny's injury. Omega's attempts at making a comeback were met with Takeshita's hard-hitting strikes.

Juice Robinson continued the onslaught, and he lived up to his reputation of being a psycho by visibly enjoying inflicting pain on Omega. The former world champion got the crowd behind him with a few jabs and almost outsmarted his opponents until The Gunns entered outside.

The hot tag to Hangman was finally made, and he came in hot with a lariat, followed by multiple high-impact moves and dives. Page hit a massive crossbody from the top rope, but White kicked out at two.

Ibushi almost won the match for his team before another interference. The Golden Lovers hit a tandem move and seemingly built towards the final minutes of the bout.

Omega and Takeshita engaged in a stiff exchange of punches, and the sequence ended with Kenny barely surviving a Blue Thunder Powerbomb. Both teams hit each other with their best offense, including an intricate series of moves from the babyfaces.

Austin and Colten Gunn attempted to influence the match again, but they got laid out by Hangman. Kota Ibushi and Konosuke Takeshita also had their moment before it was just Kenny Omega pulling the shots in the ring.

The Cleaner was going on a rampage as he kept landing some heavy shots but briefly lost focus and got caught in a roll-up from Takeshita. The simple but effective pinfall was enough for the heels to get a controversial win.

Result: Konosuke Takeshita and Bullet Club Gold (Juice Robinson and Jay White) def. The Golden Elite (Kota Ibushi, Kenny Omega, and "Hangman" Adam Page)

FTR vs. The Young Bucks (AEW World Tag Team Championship)

Dax Harwood and Nick Jackson got the match underway as there were dueling 'FTR/Let's Go Young Bucks' chants during the opening exchanges. As expected, the teams canceled each other out, with none of them getting an advantage after a few minutes.

Matt Jackson got the crowd on their feet with a running dive on both Dax and Cash. Back in the ring, the Bucks were in the driver's seat as they worked on Cash Wheeler with a variety of kick-based moves.

Wheeler was stuck in the wrong corner, with Matt and Nick slowing the pace down and delivering tag team moves with ease. Miscommunication between the brothers allowed Wheeler to create a separation and tag Dax into the match.

Harwood handed out suplexes to whoever came in his path, and he showed his versatility by going for the Three Amigos. Matt Jackson countered with a brilliant Northern Lights suplex but ended up taking a fourth German suplex.

The battle of suplexes was phenomenal to watch as Matt and Dax showed off their classical wrestling skills. Both got pinfalls and had an answer to every action, making for a great back-and-forth spot. The crowd clapped in unison and gave the performers the deserved respect. At the end of it all, Matt and Dax were on the mat, trying to beat the ten-count.

Harwood and Wheeler locked in twin Sharpshooters on the Bucks, which led to a "this is awesome' chant breaking out shortly after. FTR came close with a spike piledriver combo, but the Bucks wouldn't quit too easily. A second 'this is awesome' chant broke out just before FTR's Shatter Machine attempt, but the brothers avoided it, and also a follow-up pinfall from Dax Harwood.

Bucks got into the groove and hit the combo superkick, followed by a similar piledriver as their opponents. Dax stayed in the match with a timely kickout. The Bucks missed the BTE trigger, and FTR saw an opportunity to end the AEW match finally.

Dax and Cash kissed Nick Jackson, hit the Shatter Machine, and everyone thought it was all over for the Bucks. Nick miraculously kicked out, and the tag team slugfest continued. The number of near falls kept increasing as the Wembley crowd was on the edge of their seats.

The false finishes took them on a rollercoaster ride, and after a showcase of their superhuman abilities, it was FTR who landed the Shatter Machine for the three-count.

FTR and Young Bucks did it again by producing another all-time tag team classic!

Result: FTR def. The Young Bucks

In a surprising twist, The Young Bucks refused FTR's handshake, and it seems like the former WWE stars have still not earned the brothers' respect.

Eddie Kingston, Orange Cassidy, Best Friends (Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta), and Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta), Santana, and Ortiz

Eddie Kingston wasted no time in going after Claudio Castagnoli, and they brawled to begin the match, which was chaotic from the get-go.

The match featured all kinds of weapons, such as trash cans, chairs, and tables, with action also spilling over to the backstage area, where Eddie and Claudio engaged in their own heated battle.

Unsurprisingly enough, Moxley started bleeding pretty soon and got a few skewers of his black bag. Penta grabbed the bunch of sticks and rammed them into Mox's head, which gave fans one of the most gruesome visuals ever! It was gnarly, and the fans in attendance reacted accordingly!

Fans enjoyed Mox and Cassidy's interaction, and it horrifically led to Jon stabbing the International champion in the forehead with skewers. He delivered a brainbuster to Cassidy on the chair and targeted Trent Beretta with an object covered in barbed wire.

The Stadium Stampede match was an exhibition of violence with all the crazy spots you could imagine, and Mox was at the center of most of them. The former WWE Champion was ruthless as he focused on Beretta's surgically repaired neck with a piledriver onto the steel steps. In the meantime, Ortiz stabbed Cassidy right into his open wound. Ouch!

Blackpool Combat Club members dominated their opponents on the ramp as they seemingly took a pause before the next big moment. A van rolled into the stadium, and fans knew who was behind the wheel; it was Sue! Mox kissed her and infuriated the best friends, who went after the former world champion.

Penta changed his avatar mid-match and brought his more sinister persona. He sent Santana into the table with a sunset powerbomb from a ladder, adding to the AEW match's highlight-reel moments. The Best Friends hugged Wheeler Yuta before pummeling him with punches and kicks.

Yuta's attempt to attack Chuck Taylor with a screwdriver backfired as he mistakenly slammed it into the turnbuckle pad. Claudio came in and executed the swing on Cassidy, and while he did it, Ortiz sent Beretta through a table. Absolute pandemonium!

Cassidy made Moxley pay by sending him face-first into broken glass shards with a DDT. Eddie Kingston made his way through the ramp with a chair wrapped in barbed wire, and it felt like a tribute to the Hardcore Icon Terry Funk.

Kingston wiped the blood off his face and had a face-off with Moxley, who went for a Paradigm Shift but got speared through a table. The AEW All In match ended with Orange Cassidy hitting Claudio with an Orange Punch, with his hands wrapped in glass bits. Get these men to a hospital!

Result: Eddie Kingston, Orange Cassidy, Best Friends (Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta), and Penta El Zero Miedo def. Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta), Santana, and Ortiz

Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Toni Storm vs. Saraya vs. Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (Four-way match for the AEW Women's World Championship)

Expand Tweet

Toni Storm got the upper hand early on as she had Saraya in her ears, and they worked on taking out Britt Baker together. The Outcasts members expectedly argued over who'd pin Britt, and Hikaru Shida solved the issue by attacking them both.

One of the more shocking moments of the AEW match was when Storm accidentally hit Saraya's mom in the face. The former WWE Divas Champion didn't look too happy and confronted a remorseful Toni in the ring about it.

The relationship between the two broke down as Storm landed punches from the mount position. Ruby Soho rushed to the ring and, while stopping Storm, got smacked in the face by her stablemate. Toni didn't mean to do it, but the damage had already been done as Soho walked back.

Saraya had totally lost her patience with Storm and locked in her submission move. Baker hit the stomp while Toni was struggling to get out, and the former champion got a near fall for her efforts.

Shida returned and unleashed a flurry of strikes on Baker before going for a slam on Saraya. Hikaru dumped Baker over Saraya's body and climbed the top rope for a Meteora. Saraya kicked out but couldn't escape the Katana kick.

Baker stopped the pinfall and trapped Shida in the lockjaw. While Shida hung on, Saraya appeared and sprayed something in Storm's eyes before hitting her finisher and covering for the three-count. Saraya is your new AEW Women's World Champion!

Result: Saraya def. Hikaru Shida (c), Toni Storm, and Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D.to win the AEW Women's World Championship

Saraya's family entered the ring after the AEW women's title match and celebrated one the most significant moments of her career.

Darby Allin and Sting vs. Swerve Strickland and Christian Cage (with Prince Nana and Luchasaurus) (Coffin Match)

Expand Tweet

Sting went after Swerve Strickland while Christian Cage pushed Darby Allin out of the ring. The fans were hyped for Cage and Sting's showdown, as they even chanted "TNA," but Swerve played spoilsport and grabbed the former WCW star from the back.

Allin quickly went towards the coffin and brought out a jacket with thumbtacks on it. He had a thumbtack jacket for Sting as well, and they hit identically Stinger Splashes in the corner.

Cage broke the babyfaces' momentum, ensuring that the jackets were off! Strickland brawled with Sting near the timekeeper's area as Cage taped Allin's wrists together in the middle of the ring. Even though he couldn't use his hands, Allin somehow delivered a moonsault and a cannonball dive to the outside. What a freak!

Sting and Allin set the coffin up to put Swerve in it, but Cage slammed the lid shut at the right time. Christian once again got back control of the AEW match for his team and proved why he is considered one of his era's most underrated in-ring tacticians.

Sting tried a slash on Swerve while he was lying on the table, but it didn't break! The legend would not give up and, at the second time of asking, shattered the table, and the crowd loved it! Allin also wanted the spotlight and delivered a shotgun dropkick on Cage, who was sitting on a steel chair.

Cage stopped Darby and Sting from locking him in the coffin and waited long enough until Luchasaurus interfered in the AEW All In match.

Darby Allin had a spot to forget as he accidentally landed on a coffin while going for his Coffin Drop move. Sting took responsibility and had Cage in the Scorpion Death Lock inside the ring. Swerve's chair shot did not affect Sting, but Cage's shot with the cricket bat brought the veteran down to his knees.

Strickland followed it with a stomp from the top before Christian shoved the coffin into the ring. Swerve managed to get Sting into the coffin, and he looked set to end the career of one of the greatest of all time. Sting's bat prevented the Coffin door from closing completely, and the match continued.

Christian Cage victimized Darby Allin on the outside as Strickland crashed and burned with a 650 splash. Sting rolled out of the way, and it gave Darby the power to fight Cage off at ringside seemingly. Sting got up and hit the Scorpion Death Drop on Swerve on top of the coffin.

Stickland refused to go down quietly as he used his hands to stop the door. Darby delivered the finishing blow with a perfect Coffin Drop. Strickland was knocked out, allowing the faces to shut the door and win the match.

Result: Darby Allin and Sting def. Swerve Strickland and Christian Cage (Coffin Match)

Will Ospreay (with Don Callis) vs. Chris Jericho

The two men locked up and tied to one-up each other with some showboating. Ospreay started off hot with a dive off the top rope and a springboard elbow strike for a two-count.

The London crowd backed their countryman Ospreay as he was getting the better of Jericho in the stand-up game. A blind baseball dropkick gave Y2J some control of the match as the action moved to the ringside area.

Will Ospreay and Chris Jericho's AEW All In match followed a more traditional approach as the clash slowly picked up pace. Some of the highlights were Jericho hitting two codebreakers for a two-count while Ospreay kept pulling out amazing moves from his high-flying arsenal.

Jericho got a great reaction for reversing the Stormbreaker with a Frankensteiner, which transitioned to the Walls of Jericho. Sammy Guevara came in with an assist by hitting Will in the head while referee Aubrey Edwards wasn't looking.

Ospreay broke free by firing off shots off his back, but Jericho found a new gear and was relentless in seeking out a victory. The IWGP US Champion channeled his inner Hulk Hogan and landed some stiff kicks. Jericho got back with a sneak low blow, followed by the Judas Effect. Ospreay kicked out at two and a half, and the place erupted.

Will Ospreay hit his own version of the Judas Effect before finally landing the Stormbreaker. Jericho, however, kicked out and defiantly flipped the bird towards his opponent. Ospreay emphatically got in another Stormbreaker, and this time, it was enough for the three-count.

Result: Will Ospreay def. Chris Jericho

Sammy Guevara got into the ring after the AEW match and tried to console Chris Jericho, who shoved his partner away and left the ring.

The veteran looked distraught after the loss and walked to the back with a confused Sammy looking in. Was this a double turn where Jericho seemingly went heel? We should get to know more on AEW TV soon!

House of Black (Malakai Black, Buddy Matthews, and Brody King) (c) (with Julia Hart) vs. Billy Gunn and The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens and Max Caster)

House of Black members paid homage to Bray Wyatt with a lantern during their entrance, and it was a memorable sight for the fans to cherish

The penultimate bout of the night witnessed a crazy beginning as Anthony Bowens hit the leg drop on Julia Hart. The cameras panning over to Mercedes Mone got another loud pop while the six men worked towards winning the trios match.

A big turning point was when Brody King cracked Malakai Black with a steel chain in an accident. Billy Gunn nearly got the win with two Famousers, but Julia Hart pulled Aubrey Edwards out of the ring during the pinfall.

Black thought he'd won the match with his finisher on Gunn, but the WWE Hall of Famer kicked out at two and a half. The Acclaimed's finisher, too, got a one-count from Brody King, who showed why people consider him a monster.

King, though, could not survive a second Mic Drop and Acclaimed pinning him at the same time.

Result: Billy Gunn and The Acclaimed def. House of Black to become the new AEW World Trios Champions

HOB members handed over the Trios belts after the match in an incredible show of respect. Bowens took the microphone and hyped when they put the belt around Billy Gunn's waist.

Adam Cole vs. MJF (AEW World Championship)

Expand Tweet

And it was finally time for the main event. The two men who started the in-ring action fittingly got to headline the show in front of 81,000 people, who'd still not lost their voices after a long night.

MJF and Cole first wore matching shirts before grappling with each other. The opening sequences were a little light-hearted as the champion and challenger played along with the crowd.

MJF's cheap shot seemed to have annoyed Cole, who responded with a hard slap. It now felt like a world championship match as Adam Cole showed some urgency and aggression. The former NXT champion was all over MJF as he wore him down with mat-based moves.

MJF hesitated in going for a dive, giving time Cole time to return to the ring and land a superkick. Adam looked more focused and took MJF's shirt off, a message to Max that they were messing around anymore. A fired-up MJF reacted by taking the fight to Cole, even biting him while they were in the corner.

MJF got one of the loudest reactions of the night when he executed a suicide dive. Even he looked stunned that he pulled it off! Adam Cole only wanted to win, and for that, he didn't shy away from suplexing his friend on top of the steel steps. Cole looked regretful as MJF was unresponsive outside the ring. MJF somehow beat the ten-count and leaped back into the ring.

The champion stopped himself from sending Cole through the announcer's table with a tombstone piledriver. Cole, however, did what MJF avoided and got an "a**hole" chant from the audience. The storytelling in this match was genuinely top-tier, as MJF did not want to hurt his best friend, but Cole showed absolutely no remorse.

Both men screamed "Double Clothesline" and landed the move on each other at the same time. They dropped over each other, and the referee went for the pinfall, adjudging it a draw.

A frustrated Cole grabbed the mic and asked for five more minutes. A defiant MJF said they will continue the match until there is a "f**king" winner in Wembley! Let's freaking go!

The match gets restarted, and the referee gets knocked out cold. What followed was a tribute to Eddie Guerrero as they both tried to outsmart each other but to no avail.

Cole kicked out of an incredibly close pinfall after MJF's heat seeker piledriver. He rocked MJF with the Panama Sunrise onto the floor before dragging him back into the ring for the pinfall. MJF kicked out at two and a half!

The twists weren't done yet as Adam laid out the referee with an accidental Panama Sunrise! MJF reached into his trunks, put on the Dynamite Diamond ring, and contemplated whether he should use it.

Roderick Strong sneaked up behind MJF and, while Cole wasn't watching, kicked the champion in the guts. Adam delivered another Panama Sunrise and the Last Shot and waited for the referee to recover. MJF still kicked out! It was truly cinematic!

Strong screamed at Cole, "I'm your best friend," which compelled Adam to take his shirt off and grab the belt. Instead of using it on MJF, Cole threw it at Strong and decided not to betray his partner.

MJF, though, caught Cole in a roll-up pinfall and got the final three-count.

Result: MJF def. Adam Cole to retain the AEW World Championship

After the match, MJF tried comforting Adam Cole and reminded him they were still ROH tag team champions. Cole could have used the belt to attack MJF as they briefly teased a turn, but hugged it out to end AEW All In in celebration.