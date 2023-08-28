Sting made an embarrassing botch during his match at AEW All In

AEW All In has wrapped up, and the show featured plenty of shocking and memorable moments. However, there were also a few low points, with botches and mishaps sprinkled throughout the night. One involved WWE Hall of Famer and wrestling legend Sting.

The Stinger is still going strong at 64 years old and has revitalized his career with an adapted wrestling style and a daredevil attitude likely influenced by his protege and tag team partner Darby Allin. The Icon has made a habit of leaping from the ring apron, top turnbuckle, and even stage sets, defying father time with acts of athletic prowess that shouldn't be possible for a man his age.

However, even legends can flub a maneuver once in a while. That happened tonight at AEW All In when Sting went for a dive from the ring apron onto Swerve Strickland, who was laid across a table. Unfortunately for both stars, The Stinger landed an awkward parallel crossbody, and the table didn't break. As one of the metal legs sagged under their weight, The Icon slid off the prone Strickland and continued the match.

Hilariously, the camera caught NJPW star Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) grooving in the audience just as the botch happened. Mone was in attendance at AEW All In, sparking rumors that she could be joining All Elite Wrestling soon.