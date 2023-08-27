Paul Wight (fka The Big Show) returns to attack 56-year-old WWE legend at AEW All In

Paul Wight, more famously known as Big Show, made a surprise appearance at AEW All In 2023 to attack a WWE legend.

The All In Zero Hour show started with a bang, as Jeff Jarrett and his allies came out to the ring. The Hall of Famer's vitriol-filled words were received with boos from the fans in attendance, prompting Paul Wight to show up.

The World's Largest Athlete was accompanied by Grado and Anthony Ogogo, who seemed excited to take out Jarrett and his partners. With everyone in the ring, Wight stared down Satnam Singh. In a shocking twist, Wight knocked out The One in a Billion with the WMD.

Chaos erupted immediately, with Jarrett's allies leaving him alone to fend off the babyface trio. The Hall of Famer also had a guitar smashed through his head before his stablemates escorted him out of the arena.

Can the former WWE Superstar's appearance lead to his return to in-ring action? Only time will tell. The veteran has repeatedly discussed his comeback before, stating that he was looking forward to being back in the squared circle. Whether All In is the stage for his return remains to be seen.

