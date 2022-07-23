Update on WWE legend Paul Wight fka Big Show reportedly returning to in-ring action in AEW

Since signing with AEW, Paul Wight hasn't been highly active as an in-ring competitor. Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer has now provided an update on the former Big Show returning to the squared circle.

Throughout his AEW career so far, Wight has competed in only a handful of marquee singles matches. One of his biggest matches in the promotion so far has been against QT Marshall at All Out 2021.

According to Meltzer, the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion is apparently rehabilitating his knee. A timeline for his potential return to action hasn't been provided, but one could certainly expect him to step foot in the ring down the road.

Paul Wight previously detailed what the future could look like for him as a competitor in AEW

In a previous interview with Wrestling Inc, Paul Wight noted that his last run in the professional wrestling industry could very well be as the iconic character "Captain Insano". Wight famously portrayed the character in the 1998 comedy hit "The Waterboy".

During the conversation, Wight detailed the realistic expectations fans could have from Insano. The former WWE star noted that his character will mostly be involved in fun angles and will not try to dethrone Jon Moxley as the interim AEW World Champion. He said:

“Let’s be honest I don’t think this character is going to be a killer going out there trying to beat Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship,” Wight said. “At this point, I think this character is just to have fun. We’ll see how it goes, but for me right now, this is just a chance to have fun with this character and be a bright spot on the show. We’ll see how I’m feeling, and we’ll see how everybody takes off with it."

Wight has mostly contributed outside of the squared circle in AEW. However, he has previously competed on AEW Dark: Elevation.

