Andrade El Idolo apologizes to female AEW star after shoving her through a table

Andrade El Idolo recently shared a surprising message for a female star after putting her through a table on AEW Collision. The talent in question is Julia Hart.

The latest edition of the Saturday night show saw El Idolo face Buddy Matthews in a ladder match to reclaim his mask, which was stolen by House of Black a few weeks ago. Towards the end of the bout, Andrade and Matthews battled on a ladder, with Julia Hart hanging onto El Idolo.

The latter dropped Buddy Matthews from the ladder, but Hart climbed in front of him and slapped him multiple times. Fed up with the 21-year-old star's shenanigans, El Idolo caught her hand and pushed her from the ladder, and she crashed through a table, along with Matthews. Andrade unhooked the mask shortly after to pick up the victory on the night.

The former WWE United States Champion took to Twitter to apologize (in character) for putting Julia Hart through a table. He, however, explained his reasons and told the House of Black member to forget about him.

"I'm sorry @TheJuliaHart, I'm a gentleman and a Latino man but he has a strong partner and he had 2 decisions 1 @SNM_Buddy to fight for the mask 2 to give everything to save you. you are an amazing witch but forget about me!!! @AEW @AEWonTV #AEWCollision #LadderMatch #Andrade," tweeted Andrade El Idolo.

Is the feud between AEW star Andrade El Idolo and House of Black over?

Andrade El Idolo defeated House of Black members three times following his return to AEW last month. However, his feud with the faction might not end anytime soon.

Despite Buddy Matthews' loss and her table bump, Julia Hart took to Twitter to share a picture of her slapping El Idolo during the bout on the Saturday night show, a possible indication that she wants revenge against the former WWE United States Champion.

House of Black leader Malakai Black hasn't faced Andrade El Idolo so far in the storyline, and his stablemates' defeats could lead to him getting in the ring against his former nemesis.

It will be interesting to see what direction this feud moves in the Jacksonville-based promotion in the coming weeks.

